Cape Cod animal control officers made a startling discovery inside a dumpster.Brewster Animal Control said it received a call Tuesday about a raccoon stuck in a dumpster, but animal control officers were able to find seven adult raccoons inside. in a dumpster, according to a Facebook post on animal control. Raccoons have been described as “very fat and healthy”, so they didn’t exactly fight for food in this dumpster. The animals were rescued and released into the woods on the property. Brewster Animal Control took the opportunity to ask residents to secure their dumpsters to prevent animals from being trapped inside.

