A group has raised more than $ 56 million for a national Coast Guard museum

The National Coast Guard Museum Association has raised more than $ 56 million for a national museum in downtown New London to tell the story of the Coast Guard, and plans to set up a new committee this spring to raise the remaining funds collect.

At the same time, the construction of the museum, which was to begin seriously at the beginning of this year, was postponed due to two other major projects in the region.

The project, which has been running for years, received a boost in late December when President Donald Trump signed an extensive spending package that included an additional $ 5 million in federal funding for the museum.

To date, federal contributions have been $ 15 million of the expected $ 30 million, private donations have totaled $ 21 million, and the state has provided $ 20 million for the project. Museum officials are not posting an updated cost until an offer for construction is made, but construction will cost at least $ 100 million, museum association spokesman Drew Forster said.

A rendering shows the museum’s final design, approved in 2019 by the board of the National Coast Guard Museum Association. (National Coast Guard Museum Association)

According to Forster, the museum association reached another milestone at the end of last year with a series of meetings known as action plans and milestones. Representatives of the Coast Guard in Washington worked through the project step by step, including information on the number of Coast Guard employees that would be required to operate the museum. After a nationwide search, the coast guard selected Elizabeth Varner, who worked as a curator for the Home Office, as the museum director. She took up the position in August.

“Exceeding the $ 56 million mark in fundraising is important to the project, but far more important is the three-day meeting of the action plan and milestones at Coast Guard headquarters in December that Vice Commandant Admiral Charles Ray along with of our board chairman Susan Curtin: We have examined the entire scope of the project from the exhibits to the construction and the legal review. Everyone involved feels the momentum that we have until 2020, “said the president of the museum association, captain of the Retired Coast Guard, Wes Powder Statement.

However, construction is not yet progressing. Despite an announcement by CEO Curtin in August that the project was ready for the start of the next construction phase and that an offer for the first preparatory work for the site would soon be submitted, the museum officials decided to postpone the release of the offer, given the fact that local Contractors are involved in major projects at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and Electric Boat.

In view of this, Forster said the museum association “missed the window” to carry out the early construction, which will take about six to eight months. Construction site preparation should take place in the off-season to avoid disruptions to the New London waterfront in summer. The offer for the plant is expected to be published in autumn 2020.

The construction of the museum is expected to take four years, so the opening of the museum will take place in 2024 at the earliest.

This spring, the Museum Association is expecting to set up a capital campaign committee, led by Gordy Bunch, a Texas businessman who is CEO of one of the country’s largest independent insurance providers and former corporal of the Coast Guard, to raise funds for the museum. The committee members, who are still in the final phase and will work on a voluntary basis, will help the museum association to identify and contact potential donors and companies who may be interested in contributing to the project.

In the meantime, the museum association is working on fulfilling the requirements as part of a supplementary environmental assessment in order to assess possible environmental effects in connection with the construction of the museum. The Coast Guard has not made a decision on the assessment. The service determines whether no significant impacts have been identified so that the project can continue or whether there are any outstanding issues.

The final design of the museum, which was approved by the board of the Museums Association last year, shows an 80,000 square meter, five-story, partially glazed building. The Bark Eagle, a training ship for Coast Guard Academy cadets and those passing through the Officer Candidate School, is expected to be a key feature of the interactive museum.

