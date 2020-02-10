A great getaway with Amarillo for Valentine’s Day

This is a great year. Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday. So many have a Saturday off. This is amazing! Of course because of Leap Year; next year it will fall on a Sunday. So it will take a while before Valentine’s Day is just perfect for the two of you.

You can plan a great outing. You don’t even have to leave the city. I have found some really great Airbnbs that you can escape without leaving the city. View them and start planning. These can go fast!

I made sure I found places where you can have the whole place to yourself, not just a room in the place. You still want a romantic getaway. Oh and all of these are now available for Valentine’s Day …

1

Texas Space THIS place is within walking distance of everything you want to do for Valentine’s Day in Downtown Amarillo. I drive past it almost every day and find it interesting. You get the one-bedroom apartment all to yourself and you can choose a nice Downtown Restaurant.

2

Vintage farmhouse * Perfectly located along I-40 * View THIS place. It is near the I-40, so you can have your romantic getaway and go anywhere to pick up or go out for a romantic dinner.

3

The Texas Suite in Wolflin (no cleaning fees!) Another place that would be easily accessible everywhere. With this you get the guesthouse. They have great reviews and can be your romantic getaway.

4

Spacious Downtown Madison Corner Country Cottage There are so many cute houses ready for your vacation. HERE is another one in the center of Amarillo. It has so much personality.

5

City view – Nice 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with garage THIS IS IN City View, so of course still close to everything. You get the whole house. Not just an apartment or a room. Oh and the price is right.

6

The hiding place at Palo Duro Canyon. Old West Spirit! You can pick up the dinner and go to Palo Duro Canyon for THIS ultra private getaway. Or make a romantic dinner. Anyway, you will enjoy this stay outside the city.

7

Rider’s Roost at The Hideout at Palo Duro Canyon HERE is another one in Palo Duro Canyon. If you ever wanted to say that you lived in a barn. Here you can sleep a night. Who knows what animals you encounter. It will definitely be an adventure.

8

Wallace Ranch Boxcar Bunkhouse – Hot Tub! Travel a little outside of Canyon and you can actually stay IN a train car. Yes, oh and you get a bubble bath too. How’s that for an experience. View it HERE.

