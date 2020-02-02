A gray Sunday for Winterlude, but not too cold

It will be a gray sun, but a little higher than normal temperatures can make outdoor activities bearable, so it’s a good day for Winterlude.

Periods of snow will end this morning, but the clouds will linger for the day with a 30 percent chance of gusts.

There is a risk of freezing this morning with a high temperature of -1 C. Feeling temperature minus 12 this morning and min 3 this afternoon.

Selfie time during the Winterlude activities on Sparks St.

Jean Levac /

Post media

Barbara Carlson enjoys the Winterlude activities on Sparks St.

Clouds stay around at night with a 30 percent chance of occasional lows of -5 ° C and a feeling temperature of -7.

Fog spots can pop up around midnight. Sensing temperature near minus 7.

Monday there is a mix of sun and cloud and a sultry high of 5 C.

The rest of the week more seasonal temperatures will return with high values ​​of around -5 ° C until Thursday.

The chance of flurries varies from 30 percent to 60 percent for midweek days.