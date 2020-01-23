A Good Samaritan Finds $ 27,000 Outside a Credit Union

Imagine finding thousands of dollars in the field. Do you want to keep some of the money? George Condash discovered a cash register outside an ATM at a Michigan credit union on Tuesday. He put the money in his car and drove away, as shown in the ATM security video. What the video didn’t show was that Condash was parking his car at the Westland Federal Credit Union. He then entered the cash register and deposited it on the counter. “I said,” Is there a reward for $ 40,000? “And I put it on their counter and they looked stunned,” Condash said in an interview with CNN WDIV affiliate. A security video obtained by WDIV shows an armored security guard unloading several boxes of money from an ATM but leaving a box next to the street. Twenty minutes later, a video shows Condash getting out of his car to inspect the box. He saw a label saying “$ 40,000,” according to WDIV. It turned out that there was only $ 27,000 left inside the ATM, but the bank said it still rewarded Condash with an undisclosed amount of money. “It was a lot of money that could have resulted in a significant loss, and we just wanted to express our appreciation for it,” bank manager Alicia Stewart told CNN. Stephen said that if Condash had not returned the money, the bank would have called the police. , and found his car license plate through ATM images. “I hope the average person will make it, but not everyone thinks that way,” said Stewart. “Not everyone is aware of the cameras around them.” Condash is convinced that there are other good Samaritans out there. “It is not mine and any honest person, I hope, would take it back,” said Condash.

Imagine finding thousands of dollars in the field. Do you want to keep some of the money?

On Tuesday, George Condash discovered a cash register outside an ATM at a Michigan credit union. He put the money in his car and drove away, as shown in the ATM security video.

What the video didn’t show was that Condash was parking his car at the Westland Federal Credit Union. He then entered the cash register and deposited it on the counter.

“I said,” Is there a reward for $ 40,000? “And I put it on their counter and they just looked stunned,” Condash said in an interview with CNN WDIV affiliate.

A security video obtained by WDIV shows an armored security guard unloading several cases of money in an ATM but leaving a box at the edge of the street. Twenty minutes later, a video shows Condash getting out of his car to inspect the box. He saw a label saying “$ 40,000,” according to WDIV.

It turned out that there was only $ 27,000 left inside the ATM, but the bank said it still rewarded Condash with an undisclosed amount of money.

“It was a lot of money that could have resulted in a significant loss, and we just wanted to express our appreciation for it,” Alicia Stewart, the bank’s treasury manager, told CNN.

Stewart said that if Condash had not returned the money, the bank would have called the police and found his car license plate through images of ATMs.

“I hope the average person will make it possible, but not everyone thinks that way,” said Stewart. “Not everyone is aware of the cameras around them.”

Condash is convinced that there are other good Samaritans.

“It is not mine and any honest person, I hope, would take it back,” said Condash.

.