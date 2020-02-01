A goal challenge deserves it: wood

While AFL has not offered an update for the position of the idea in this month’s JLT Community Series, players and the AFL Coaches Association are not aware of this.

“I think so because then it puts the player in a duty as we saw in cricket. They won’t check anything that they know is wrong,” he said.

“It would probably alleviate this thing if you touched it and you know you touched it … let’s get this sorted out.”

Wood, the 2016 Bulldogs’ premier captain and one of the league’s leading defenders, said he doubted that defenders would ask for a review if they hadn’t touched the ball.

“I don’t know what you would think if you checked it, but you wouldn’t have touched it,” he said.

A possible problem would be players requesting a check because they know they have not touched the ball, but simply because they want to slow down the opposition’s momentum.

How the entire process could proceed remains unclear. One option would be for the captain to officially call the review, but the potential problem is when the skipper lifts off the ground when a review was required.

“It would just be the mechanism of how you do it. The problem would be, say, your captain is on the bench, and it had to be the captain who calls it, how do you do that?” Wood asked.