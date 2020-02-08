A German Jew vows to take action against anti-Semitic sculptures after the judicial defeat: NPR

On the facade of the Wittenberg town church in Germany, a relief with Jews and a large pig is the subject of controversy and litigation.

On the facade of a historic German church in which Martin Luther preached, you can see a medieval sculpture of Jews involved in obscene acts with a pig. On Tuesday, a court rejected a Jewish man’s efforts to remove the offensive sculpture.

The sculpture in the east German city of Wittenberg shows a pig surrounded by a group of Jewish people. Some suck on the animal’s teats and a man looks under the tail. It is one of the best-known examples of medieval folk art known as Judensau – which means Jews sow – and is believed to date back to at least 1290.

The stones are on a Holocaust memorial that was erected on the floor in 1988 next to the Wittenberg church.

Judge Volker Buchloh said the sculpture could stay because there is a memorial on the floor below for the 6 million Jews who died during the Holocaust. Buchloh said that although the sculpture was originally intended as an insult, its place in the context of this monument neutralizes this meaning.

Michael Düllmann, a member of the Jewish community in Berlin, calls the sculpture defamatory and sued the local community to have it removed in 2018. The Dessau District Court rejected his application last May and appealed the decision. After the Naumburg Higher Regional Court rejected his appeal, he intends to take the case to higher courts.

The plaintiff Michael Düllmann is awaiting trial before the Higher Regional Court in Naumburg on January 21. He argues that the Wittenberg sculpture is defamatory towards Jews.

Düllmann believes that the statue should be housed in the Lutherhaus in Wittenberg.

“The whole thing is not over yet,” says Düllmann. “This is a church, a sacred place. You can’t confuse it with such a shameful attack on the Jews.”

The controversy has drawn attention to an ugly relic from the past and forced the Lutheran Church to publicly investigate its history of anti-Semitism at a time when Germany’s Jewish community condemned attacks on Jews in the country.

For centuries on Europe’s walls

According to a German artist, up to 30 such pictures are still exhibited in churches in Germany and other countries such as Austria, France and Switzerland.

Many of the pictures were originally inside churches and were intended as moral instruction. They urged Christians not to follow the example of the Jews. Finally, work began on church facades, in public places and in wealthy private houses.

Until the 18th century, ordinary objects such as playing cards could show the image of Jews crowding around the lower parts of a pig.

Hundreds of years, a large picture of Jews with a pig adorned the bridge tower in Frankfurt, which had become a tourist attraction until it was demolished in 1801.

The pictures were supposed to depict Jews as dirty, greedy and less human. Because attentive Jews don’t eat pork, it added another layer of insult. The word “Judensau” itself is regarded as an extremely offensive term that is sometimes used by the Nazis.

Today most of the remaining works are damaged or very aged and hidden in church corners. However, the Wittenberg sculpture is visible and well preserved. It decorates a church that is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Martin Luther agreed to this in anti-Semitic writings. In 1570, after Luther launched the Protestant Reformation, the sculpture was supplemented by a quote from Luther entitled “Vom Schem Hamphoras”, which contains a mocking reference to a Hebrew name for God.

The town church of Wittenberg in eastern Germany is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Martin Luther preached in the church and referred to anti-Semitic sculpture in his writings.

“Belongs to a museum”

A campaign to remove the Wittenberg sculpture began in 2017 on the occasion of the celebrations for the 500th anniversary of the Reformation with an online petition and protests in front of the church. Düllmann’s protests and lawsuit drew attention to the sculpture and prompted prominent church and civil servants to take contradictory positions.

Felix Klein, the German anti-Semitism official, said in November that the sculpture “belongs in a museum” and should be removed from the church. The pastor of the Stadtkirche Wittenberg, Johannes Block, and many parishioners are of the opinion that this should remain so. The Lutheran bishop of the region, Friedrich Kramer, supports his removal.

“I find it unbearable,” he said in a radio interview last June, “that there is a lie hanging on the wall for us Protestants in a central location. The memorial continues to preach.”

Pastor Johannes Block of the Stadtkirche Wittenberg believes that the insulting image of Jews with a pig should remain in the church.

But some historians disagree.

“This is a terrible sign, but only those who are anti-Semites will find what they want in it,” says Michael Wolffsohn, a well-known German-Jewish historian. “We have to comment on this shame and not hide it. If you remove these monuments, you will again become martyrs of those who continue to identify with them.”

Many observers agree that the Lutheran Church, when deciding what to do with this sculpture, strikes a fine line between appearing to tolerate the offensive image and appearing to brighten the history of anti-Semitism in the Church.

We have to comment on this shame and not hide it.

“If the church were to dismantle the sculpture, many people would say they wanted to clean up Luther’s image and wipe out a very dark side of the reformer,” says Christiane Hennen, art historian at Martin Luther University in Wittenberg, who is also a member of the church. Luther’s anti-Semitism “is tough, but it’s a reality,” says Hennen. “It is not possible to take over only parts of the story. Better to explain the meaning and all layers of this sculpture.”

Anti-Semitism today

It is not just German history that has led to strong reactions to this relatively dark monument. There are signs that anti-Semitism has increased in Germany in recent years.

An anti-Semitic sculpture from the Middle Ages is exhibited in a church in Wittenberg. Courts have decided that it can stay, but a German-Jewish man is determined to remove it.

On October 9, last year, a man from Saxony-Anhalt, where Wittenberg is located, put an anti-Semitic screed online and attacked a synagogue in the eastern part of Halle on Yom Kippur’s Jewish holiday. kill two.

And anti-Semitic incidents, including hate speech and anti-Jewish graffiti, rose by almost 20% between 2017 and 2018, according to the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

A study by the Jewish World Congress last autumn showed that more than a quarter of those questioned in Germany have anti-Semitic beliefs.

At the political level, the far-right alternative for Germany, the AfD party, has achieved growth, especially in parts of the former GDR. In the 2016 state elections in Saxony-Anhalt, the party received 24% of the vote.

What you see of anti-Semitism today is old anti-Judaism, but packaged in a modern form.

Although the leaders of the AfD publicly rejected anti-Semitism, prominent party officials made dismissive statements about the German culture of remembrance and the importance of Nazi crimes. Party co-founder Alexander Gauland described the Nazi era as the only “bird droppings” in German history.

Some in Germany’s small Jewish community see a close connection between old and modern anti-Semitism.

“Hatred of Jews is part of the DNA of European culture,” says Sigmount Königsberg, the anti-Semitism commissioner for the Jewish community in Berlin. “What you see of anti-Semitism today is old anti-Judaism, but packaged in a modern form.”

Historical slander, which depicted Jews as child killers or parasitic moneylenders, continues, according to Königsberg, as well as harsh criticism of Israel and conspiracy theories in which the Rothschilds and other bankers were involved.

Steffen Klävers, educational advisor at the Jewish Forum for Democracy and Anti-Semitism in Munich, sees a connection between sculpture and contemporary anti-Semitism.

“This sculpture shows the continuity of anti-Semitism,” says Klävers. “The content of the anti-Semitic stereotype remains the same. The effects are not only visible on the walls of this church, but also on the streets of Germany. As on the streets of Halle, I would say.”

The fate of the Wittenberg sculpture remains unclear. Düllmann is determined to advance his case.

“We will appeal to the highest civil court in Germany, the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe,” says Düllmann. “Then we go on to the Constitutional Court, then, if necessary, to the EU Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.”

Regardless of future regulations, the church itself can decide to remove the sculpture. The statue is more than 20 feet above the side of the church and is partially covered by a tree, but the publicity of the trials has shone a hard spotlight on it.

Christian Staffa, the Lutheran Church commissioner for the fight against anti-Semitism, believes that some of this attention could be useful.

“If you bring the statue down and bring it closer to the people,” Staffa says, “you will experience for the first time how ugly it is, how bad it really is.”