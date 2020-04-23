A fully electric P7 Xpeng launches this month in China

The all-electric Xpeng P7 will be launched in China on April 27, about a year after the car was first unveiled at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show.

In recent months, Xpeng has been thoroughly checking the machine, and in February found that it had tested the P7 for at least 120 days at a temperature that dropped to -40 ° C (-40 ° Fahrenheit). Announcing the launch date of the EV, Xpeng also announced that it will introduce the Level 3 semi-autonomy provided through the Nvidia Drive AGX Xavier platform.

The P7 comes with 12 ultrasonic sensors, five high-precision millimeter radars, 13 standalone master cameras and one machine in a machine with HD display and high positioning accuracy. Xpeng states that it will perform Level 3 autonomous management on highways, city roads and valet parking.

“Our successful collaboration with NVIDIA was critical to the design and production of our P7,” said Dr. Xinzhou Wu, Vice President of Autonomous Management at Xpeng. “Building on the performance and energy efficiency of the Xavier, we have been able to accelerate and overtake our colleagues in creating this safe, intelligent, feature-packed sedan for the perfect solution in today’s highly competitive EV market. We are delighted to expand our collaboration with NVIDIA for our production model a new generation of EVs that offers more competitive, convenient and secure autonomous control features to a wider customer base. “

The Xpeng P7 has two electric motors and an 80.87 kW rechargeable battery. It can hit 62 km / h in 4 seconds, and the Ministry of Industry and Information of China has confirmed that it has a 438-mile (656 km) NEDC cycle, winning Tesla Model 3 as the longest-range EV in China. Also available is a more affordable version with a single 263hp electric motor.