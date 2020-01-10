Loading...

Wait, did you think that with Frozen II your children could finally stop singing “Into the Unknown” shortly before the end of their cinema visit? Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha no. It definitely doesn’t happen that quickly.

(I laugh because the 14,314 version of “Into the Unknown” that my children delivered this month broke my mental health. I finally let go!)

Yes, your children’s love for Elsa and Anna’s latest exploits will undoubtedly get a significant boost with the announcement of a new sing-along version of the film. The press release states that Frozen II will be shown in “select cinemas across the country” for a limited time on January 17. Please, Disney. Make it very limited for parents everywhere.

If my own kids are showing signs of that, kids don’t need encouragement to sing along with the soundtrack from Frozen II, the fairly successful sequel to the Disney cartoon hit. However, this could be a good opportunity to teach your little ones the concept of compartmentalization – e.g. B. “I’ll take you to Frozen 2 and you can sing along in the theater this time, but this is the only time today that we can do ‘Into the Unknown’. ‘ “

I honestly don’t think so for a second, but I’m trying to find some kind of silver lining here. In reality, I will do everything in my power to ensure that my daughters know nothing about the Frozen II Sing Along Cut. My eardrum health and soul rely on that they have blissfully no idea of ​​their existence. Wish me luck.

Here is a selection of the joys of sound that are in stock in the Sing-along Frozen II:

Stay strong, parents. Even with this new sing-along version, Frozen II can no longer run in cinemas for long. At some point it will go away. Eventually they will stop singing. At least I tell myself to work my way through every day.

