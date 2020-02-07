A ‘Friends’ reunion show is said to help start HBO Max

A reunion of friends? Surely it should be called “The Where Where Reunite”?

(Yes. The answer is yes.)

Deadline reports that after months of rumors, the full cast of Friends is expected to return for a reunion that will be one of the main launch titles of HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service designed to compete with other similar services such as Netflix, Disney +, and others .

The show would be an ‘unwritten reunion special’ instead of a new episode of the old show with the cast that resumed their characters 20 years later. And if the information from Deadline is correct, the show is not cheap for HBO Max to produce:

After heavy negotiations, I hear Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry have reached an agreement in principle with series producer Warner Bros. TV to do what I hear would be special for an hour. No one would comment, but I hear that each of the six stars will be paid in the range of $ 3 million – $ 4 million for appearing in the special.

Unless Matthew Perry trolls the universe or was really enthusiastic about what he ate for dinner on February 4, this is almost certainly what this recent tweet is referring to …

Although it has been off the air since 2004, Friends remains extremely popular; HBO Max has reportedly spent more than $ 400 million for the rights to stream repeats of the series. That is a big reason why the service is mainly interested in the reunion; it will bring in new customers who might be stuck to watch the older episodes. Although no official date has been announced for the reunion, HBO Max itself is expected to be launched in May 2020. If this is meant to be one of his premiere early titles, it must have been done by then.

