A fridge is too far away ... The residents are tired of disposing of rubbish bins on the steps of the Wakefield Council

The residents who are fed up with fly butts have decided to take action by clearing the mess themselves and then dumping it onto the steps of Wakefield town hall.

One of the two, who did not want to be named, said he had been “emptied” for a year after persistently contacting the council to ask if the garbage on the banks of the Calder River has been deposited, can be relocated.

The garbage consisted of a fridge-freezer, old tires, and other general garbage that was collected and dumped on Wood Street in the middle of the night.

They also hung a sign saying “Climate Emergency?” The garbage. – Mockery of the Wakefield Council, which declared a climate emergency last year.

It was immediately removed by the council workers.

In a letter to the Wakefield Council, he said: “I don’t care who is responsible, I should be able to log it to WMDC and report the problem to the responsible parties and deal with it promptly.

“The WMDC landfill is just a stone’s throw away from this place. How about being pragmatic and sending a van with two men to collect the items and then sort them? It would take 10 minutes and save a lot of time . “

“I’m angry with your horrific attitude and performance.”

Glynn Humphries, Wakefield Councils environmental and street scene service manager, said: “We are not responsible for clearing the garbage on private land, but understand the seriousness of this problem.

“We are working to find out which organization is responsible for this particular area and how we can help them resolve this.

“We encourage anyone who witnesses tipper trucks on public or private grounds to report this on 0345 8 506 506.”