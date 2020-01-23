The new FAI deputy CEO Niall Quinn insists that he will postpone his wages in his new role in the Irish Football Association.

Quinn, who had previously excluded himself as CEO, was appointed deputy to new interim CEO Gary Owens.

The club has $ 62 million in debt, but Quinn told Virgin Media that he is ready to wait for his payment.

“Gary and I were put back into our box a little bit and said we had to be held accountable,” said Quinn.

“For a fraction of what the old gang was, and I mean a fraction of what the old gang was, it’s there.

“I’ve postponed mine, let’s see how the layoffs work, and let’s see where the club goes before I take mine.”

Quinn was commissioned to lead a future Irish league strategy and overall game development in Ireland.

Although the former Ireland striker admits that he is currently unfamiliar with the details of the association’s finances, he is confident that a deal is imminent.

“I crossed the line because I think it will be good and good enough,” added Quinn.

“It doesn’t mean that I know one of the characters involved, I don’t know where it will end when it is finally announced, I hope it will be announced very soon.

“However, I have come to the conclusion that the three stakeholders, the banks, UEFA and the government, are providing support to drive the game forward.”

Quinn plans to meet his new FAI colleagues next week.

“It’s a difficult time for employees, I know,” said Quinn.

“Hopefully I will meet everyone on Monday and try to build a little more confidence in the system, that it is not as bleak as some of the pictures that have been painted, and that there is a growth pattern that we imagine all part of.

“At the moment it is still not sure where we are going, but I would ask that you understand that much is being done to relieve the pain.”