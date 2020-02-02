A foundation built on oil embraces the green revolution

Rajiv Shah is president of the Rockefeller Foundation, one of the oldest philanthropies in the country, founded in 1913 by oil baron John D. Rockefeller. Since 2017, Shah has been the manager of the US Agency for International Development and has held various positions at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He recently met with WIRED editors and reporters and discussed the foundation’s efforts to bring solar mini-nets to India, using health data to prevent childbirth deaths, and the need for scientifically substantiated government policies. An edited transcript follows:

Wired: Some people may be surprised to hear the Rockefeller Foundation talk about technology. So can you tell something about your interest in technology?

Rajiv Shah: Our basic approach is that we try to look at the boundaries of science, technology and innovation and find out how they can be applied to deal with some of the greatest inequalities in the world. And so we work very hard to bridge the gap between companies and innovators and technologists and scientists, and those who are the least happy. That is why we are here. That is why we have set up large public-private partnerships with some of these companies to tackle energy poverty around the world, to save millions of mothers and children dying from preventable causes of death in low-resources environments, to transform the way we produce food in Africa and treat diabetes in America. We truly believe that technology and technology companies can play a huge role in making the world fairer and creating opportunities for vulnerable people. But we also think that those great companies do not always do well and a proven 106-year-old institution such as the Rockefeller Foundation can be a partner that helps them figure out how they can actually have a positive impact as opposed to just talking about it talk in a press release.

w: Is there somewhere where you have made progress through one of those partnerships?

RS: I think it’s in India now. We have just set up a $ 1 billion joint venture with Tata and Sons, one of the largest companies in India, to roll out 10,000 solar mini-networks. These are solar platforms that are connected to energy storage, batteries that are connected to computer systems that manage the battery and energy process, and link to smart meters. We are going to bring strength and energy to 25 million people who actually live in the dark. We know that 80 percent of our customers are small businesses. It will be an engine of job growth for communities where people live on less than $ 2 a day.

Six or eight weeks ago I had the opportunity to see first-hand the transforming power of bringing electricity to places that actually don’t have it. Frankly, it is all made possible by a whole range of technologies, including lithium-ion batteries, smart meters that allow you to turn off or turn on electricity remotely for a customer, and AI and machine learning that allow you to operate these systems from far, so you not to man them in the countryside of Bihar, places that are quite remote. So that is an effort that we are replicating in Africa. We are actually busy rolling out 5,000 critical care facilities in Puerto Rico. I think we really want to be a bridge between companies that have the potential to help electrify the world’s bottom billion or 2 billion and the communities that deeply need that technology solution and access to energy to rise.

w: Do you work with American technical giants?

RS: I wouldn’t say technical giants, but in Puerto Rico we have agreements with Sunrun. We have been working in Puerto Rico for two years. And then we have an enormous health effort that will probably announce some things this spring with real technical giants such as Google and others, but with regard to health. Unlike just collecting cardiac data on your Apple Watch for super-rich joggers, we try to bring these technologies to some of the poorest environments in the world. There are 6 million children under the age of five each year for very simple causes: malaria, diarrhea, pneumonia, something called birth asphyxia when you can’t breathe in the first 24 hours of life, and something that is neonatal Sepsis is actually called infection early in life. We think we can prevent almost all of those deaths by targeting high-risk families and high-risk pregnancies and by providing them with appropriate critical care visits during their pregnancy and ensuring that they are connected to a health care system . So we work in resource-poor institutions around the world to bring predictive analysis to the task. And if we can identify a high-risk woman before she is pregnant and can bring her into contact with the health system, you can drastically reduce the mortality and morbidity of the birth and its consequences.

“We truly believe that technology and technology companies can play a huge role in making the world more equitable.”

Rajiv Shah, president, Rockefeller Foundation

And that is really cool. You are with these workers, who are usually referred to as community health workers and there are 5 million in countries around the world. They will literally have books with logs to keep with them: “I went to this house and got a vaccine for children,” or “I went to that house and told the mother about safe feeding practices.” And they send all of that on the chain, but they never get anything back. And the books are heavy, believe it or not, which is their biggest complaint, because they walk home in a village with a lot of books. And we convert that into an app system for smartphones. And with the app, they can in principle get a route map like a UPS driver. The roadmap can be informed by who is a pregnancy with a higher risk and who is not. So you can triage the limited scope that you have.

.