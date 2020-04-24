A Ford F-350 With Huge Tires And A Lance 855S Camper Makes A Comfortable Portable Home

Opinions Jalopnik All our tests are conducted in a comfortable place.

For decades, people have put campers in truck lanes to effectively turn pickups into RVs, but few are as well-versed as a company called Lanza. Its “Altimeter” construction combines a sleek mobile home with a luxurious Ford F-350 made for road driving. There’s a lot of fun in this robust mobile life installation, but it’s not for everyone.

(Complete disclosure: Lance’s PR Company contacted me to leave my Altimeter loan for a few days with tanks full of fuel and fresh water. There was also beer in the fridge. This was several weeks ago, long before I left home orders.)

The program

A new four-door Ford F-350 deck model with a 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel engine, four-wheel drive, low-end, solid axles, and a key rear differential is a pretty strong starting point for a plant. of adventure.

That’s because the Lance 855S camper weighs over 3,000 pounds loaded and ready to use. I snorted when I read that – Was I supposed to barge in the desert with the weight of one car at a time? But when I opened the back door of Lance and found a nice bright apartment, I realized that the weight can really be worth it. The 855S is fairly spacious for two people, with sink and toilet and shower and fridge and large ol ‘bed and dining area. The stove has burners and oven. I could have Thanksgiving in this thing!

People who are familiar with the RV scene are laughing at me now. This is all pretty standard stuff in big campers.

Photo: Andrew P Collins

But it’s not usually accompanied with Icon suspensions and 37-inch tires. Which, due to the levitate size of the truck, actually looks proportionally normal.

The Lance altimeter also has a large steel bumper with a few extra KC lights that I couldn’t find the switches for. There is also a Warn winner. That might be helpful for pulling friends out of the pits; self-driving 10,000 pounds of trucks out of a tree can make a few people a little anxious. (Without saying that it is impossible …)

Regardless, you’re looking for a complete checklist of everything you could dream of if you plan to take your pickup off the grill for a couple of days.

In the Street

The first few miles of Altimeter management around Los Angeles were stressful. You looked like you were cruising an ocean boat out of a parking lot in the supermarket. A lot of people live in RVs in my West Los Angeles neighborhood, but I have to say I was intimidated by taking a road to the attached cars. And of course, in reality, this doesn’t take more than one cycle than an F-350! The side reflections extend out of the camper box whenever you can drive an HD pickup, you can drive this. Just … feel scared.

The weight of the vehicle and the high center of gravity of the vehicle was apparent as it swerved and collapsed due to low-speed maneuvers. But once I got off the highway, I started to get a little more comfortable. At least, up to about 70 mph, when the sound of the road and the wind made me talk to my wife in the passenger seat a little hard.

Photo: Andrew P Collins

A Platinum level Super Duty truck cab is fairly well insulated against the outside world, but no amount of sealing can keep the screams of huge manufactured or wind tires against such an aerodynamically unfriendly vehicle.

I kept my cruising speed at 62 mph for a better cabin atmosphere, and to try to push through two mpg figures from the hardcore Power Stroke diesel. I didn’t succeed at last, though. We ended up doing about 500 miles of cruising, most of which was on open highways, and couldn’t be better than 9-and-change.

It seems like it takes more than a weekend to get used to the mass and movement of a vehicle like this – I didn’t have a problem with slow planning, but the feeling of “balancing the weight on my head” m gave him anxiety. it has never been more.

The cabin itself is a fantastic place to sprawl out, though. There are about an acre of leather, warm chairs and massagers, and Ford’s current Sync infotainment software is easy to use. Lance cutely has an altimeter on the dash of the Altimeter.

I don’t like the texture of the steering wheel, though … every high-quality Ford truck I’ve driven has had a rarely pleasant and fascinating fear for some reason. It must be the material that society uses just to disagree with my palms.

Campatu

They’re usually a kind of “more fun-to-destination trip,” but once we found a little neglectful near the South Fork’s Kern River, just outside Sequoia National Park, the Altimeter it becomes a lot more fun than it was on the highway. .

It’s not really “camping,” so, “now you have an apartment in the woods”. It’s neat enough to go for a walk, then return home to a well-stocked and decorated cell you won’t even have to put up with.

Photo: Andrew P Collins

Being a beautiful modern RV was a novelty for me, so I had to take my review of the camper interior with that context in mind. Then both a stove and a microwave, and a fridge ready, and a well, and a kitchen cabin – not to mention a shower and toilet – just tucked away where we parked, made the idea of ​​staying out of the way. indefinitely it seems logistically easier. which happens when my lady comes out in Montero. Here, we have only two chairs and a bed.

The toilet is also a big plus as you go everywhere. Personally I don’t care what happens between the two open doors on the side of an unpopulated side street, but that is faced in populated areas and it’s nice it doesn’t have to depend on the fuel tank receptacles. At night at the same time, the toilet on board is much better than running out of a tent and in the dark. Especially since one of the heating channels is pointed at the throne.

It’s just a shame that there’s no more room for Windows on these things. When you’re in a camper, you have to make an effort to find a portal to peer out and enjoy the environment where you are.

Off-Road

The second stop on our mini open-ground excursion was Johnson Valley, a large patch of sand out of nowhere owned by the Office of Land Management. It’s a glorious place where you can drive in every direction to your heart’s content, and it also serves as a venue for the upcoming King Of The Hammers racing event each year.

By the time we got on this trip, I had over 10 hours of wheel time and was brave enough to try the significant altitude of the Altimeter and the zirconia over some bumps and hills.

Photo: Andrew P Collins

Once the truck came a little closer on soft ground, it took a little getting off again. At very low speeds, in low four-wheel drive, the truck had no problems with traction in a fairly soft sand. Even at the pressure of the highway tires, it was easy to get started and stop where I wanted to.

But the crunches, creaks, and weight changes were so disconcerting that I had a hard time enjoying them. I don’t know how people with huge five-digit weight curved weight regions do that for days and weeks.

The 37-inch tires and Icon suspension give the Altimeter a pretty good ground clearance, but the F-350’s armature is so long that it’s hard to imagine the truck approaching anything overly technical. . Yet the ride is nice and smooth in terms of keeping pace, though.

No one has ever said that this car is fast, and if the goal is just to get to a campsite away from the main road, this setup gives you that ability. You just need to recalibrate your expectations for what a 4×4 feels like – something like that would be much less forgiving than an SUV or a pickup truck because of the weight. Don’t point it out in any valley you can’t see an easy exit from the outside.

Which is great

Planting a Lanza 855S in the backcountry doesn’t really feel like a campground per se – it’s more like a hit to have an apartment everywhere for where you can park your truck. Did I mention that already? It’s the kind of feeling you need in this matter. It’s great for really short trips, like when you just want to leave town on Friday after traffic, head out to a campground late, to wake up a little cool for your open day.

It would also be good for really long trips, where you spend the day doing something physically intense like cycling or climbing and want a “civilized” warm accommodation to give up without sacrificing mass in a hotel.

Photo: Andrew P Collins

The Platinum Ford F-350 cab is very plush to make the most of the day in the jump and the Super Duty platform will be strong, service, and provide better driving dynamics than a bus RV.

The high-end Dometic mobile appliances in the Altimeter interior make the kitchen in the truck feel like home cooking. And not my house, but like, a real real house.

At night, the quiet, yet efficient heating is what really separates high-quality campers from the plebs sleeping in cushions on the folding seats in the backs of SUVs. (They’re the last ones, usually.) It’s wonderfully luxurious to be able to control the temperature of your surroundings while you camp.

That is God weak

I wasn’t expecting much efficiency from a 10,000-pound vehicle, but leaning around 9 mpg to 62 mph on the highway is tough. That’s not bad for an RV, but falling off my 3.5-liter V6 Montero (20 mpg on the highway) hurt it a bit. The road noise I mentioned also makes cruising along a bit annoying, which is a real shame since the best reason to have a vehicle like this is to make long trips and have a temporary home away from your regular home. .

Fuel economy is definitely not responsible for improving once you get to the crawling speed and get out on the road. And while the Altimeter never seemed to have a problem with traction, I can’t say I feel particularly excited at the idea of ​​trying to put the thing down a path or too far from the main track in the open desert.

Large off-roading trucks are certainly possible and there are people up there with gifts on the ground firmly weighing more than 10,000 pounds. Heck, I used to drive this Isuzu cabin to climb and drop some of the hardest off-road routes in Australia:

But the Altimeter felt a little unlucky, even when there was nothing to show for it.

So you end up in this paradox: How much off-roading technique do you really have to take this thing? If “not a lot”, why submit to noise and muddy tires and spend a pile of money on suspension?

These are mostly criticisms of modped slide-in campers in general, but I can only report what I have observed.

Despite what I will say, I was annoyed by the fact that the dining cabin fits so far away to be of interior space. Not only does it introduce a point of failure, if the mechanism of the engines and trains has stopped working you can’t move the vehicle or easily access the camper, but it’s also very easy to lower your head while walking outside or out and things from the cabin.

Rain showers, which I didn’t expect to be tested in Southern California and perhaps the manufacturer wasn’t, left a stream of water directly in the middle of the passenger door on the outside. So every time my partner wanted to get in or out during a waterfall, they were sprayed with a concentrated bundle of water coming out of the roof.

As for the interior of the 855S, my only complaint is that the wooden cabinets, rugs and window curtains were all felt … dated. Everything worked fine but did not correspond to the aggressive modernity of the exterior.

If You Are Looking To Build Or Buy One

A Power Stroke diesel F-350 Platinum will be north of 80 grand and a Lance 855S like this another $ 40,000. You can spend as much as you want doing suspension, wheels and tires in a vehicle too.

I think the most objectively logical choice to create a setup like this would be to drive decent, durable tires over the road on an average truck and then try to find the sunniest rough ones that could support the weight of your camper for a while. maximum comfort. and be content with dirt roads like the extension of your “wheeled” mobile home.

Lance’s altimeter looked pretty badass, however, it’s fantastic to imagine carrying your luxury apartment to the back of the house for a few days to have your own apartment in the middle of anywhere.

My persona would rather have me get out of my $ 5,000 SUV, cook out, poop in the woods and save the cash surplus for gas and beer. But if you want the power of a heavy collection associated with the comforts of a beautiful modern apartment, and you can afford it, something like this would be very sweet.

Lance Platinum F-350 altimeter

TL; DR

It’s a really nice flat on wheels, but the fact that these wheels are huge doesn’t help as much off-road as you might think.

POWER

475 HP • 1,050 LB-FT

.