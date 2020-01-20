Lower Trent Conservation advises municipalities and the public that the Flood Watch issued for the Trent River from Hastings to Trenton remains in place, especially for the part of the river from Frankford to Batawa.

Currents on the Trent River are higher than average for this time of the year. The streams generated in the upper part of the Trent River system by last week’s rain event now find their way through the Kawartha Lakes, Otonabee River and Trent River. Currents and water levels along the Trent River have risen to levels typically seen during the Spring Freshet.

Cold temperatures at the weekend and holding on for another day have caused a large amount of frazil ice cream along the Trent. Frazil ice is an ice formation that occurs when there is a lack of ice cover and the water surface is exposed to cold temperatures and / or feeling temperatures below -18 degrees Celsius. These conditions cause the formation of frazil ice that can quickly accumulate on bridge constructions, piers and river banks and block the water flow.

A block ice and frazil ice cream jam is currently located between Frankford and Batawa and causes considerably high water levels in this part of the river between Locks 4 and 5. Parks Canada – Ontario Waterways (Trent Severn Waterway) adapts to water control structures to prevent ice accumulation to manage the discharge of the northern part of the Trent river basin. Residents who live along the Trent River from the village of Hastings to Trenton must anticipate continued high water levels and currents the following week. Residents must now also be aware of the possibilities of ice jam

Lower Trent Conservation will keep in touch with Parks Canada, the Provincial Surface Water Monitoring Center and the adjacent Conservation Authorities to ensure that we are aware of all dam activities and conditions that can affect the water levels on local waterways.

Although the potential dangers of rivers, small streams and open ditches never cease to exist, they are particularly worrying at this time of the year. Water flows are strong and temperatures dangerously cold. Parents and guardians are advised to keep children and pets away from all waterways. Areas around dams, divers and bridges must be avoided at all times. In addition, residents must ensure that their pump pumps work and secure personal property (eg, boats, docks, etc.) along the riverbanks.

Lower Trent Conservation closely monitors water levels and weather forecasts as part of the flood prediction and warning program. Daily water level updates are available at www.LTC.on.ca. If you are concerned about the water level, please contact Lower Trent Conservation at (613) 394-4829.

This Flood Watch is effective until (or previously updated) Thursday, January 23, 2020.

(Lower Trent Conservation press release)

