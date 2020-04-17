A flexible laptop for our life in residence

Lightweight as a laptop with a great keyboard • Kickstand mode is ideal for our conference video • Smooth setup and performance • WiFi 6 integration is a great bonus

Handling it like a tablet is awkward • Slight touchscreen issues • ChromeOS age limits • Buying for a Chromebook

The new ASUS Chromebook Flip is ideal for working from home in many ways, but a large price tag and a couple of small issues keep it from being great.

No spin around: Laptops are so important right now because we’re all stuck at home. And while countless industries slow down a crawl during this pandemic, ASUS continues to build a truck with its latest laptop, the Chromebook Flip C436.

Although this feature is arguably more addictive than revolutionary, ASUS ‘hybrid Chromebook / tablet can be a useful option for anyone who needs a versatile laptop for both work purposes and recreation. While the limitations of ChromeOS are put to great relief here when compared to Flip’s relatively high prices, an attractive build and some smart new additions make the Chromebook Flip C436 tough.

The Good: Smooth performance, sweet design, WiFi proven in the future

Sleepy and futuristic

Photo: zlata ivleva / mashable

At first, second, and third glance, the new Chromebook Flip is very similar to the previous model, the C434. It’s still a Chromebook that can bend back to being a tablet, but for a $ 799 starting price, you get some cool new features, like better WiFi and a new way to log in.

The base model includes an Intel Core i3 processor, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM, but you can get a Core i5, 512GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM for $ 999. A microSD slot lets you expand the storage up to 2TB also. The port situation is incredible, though, with USB-C running on both sides and a headphone jack on the left.

These are pretty healthy specs for a Chromebook, but they hardly attract the nearly $ 1,000 price tag that puts the Flip C436 at the upper end of the Chromebook’s price spectrum. We’ve definitely come a long way since the days of the cheap 2015 Chromebook Flip. The proposals would compare pretty favorably to a Windows laptop in the same price range, but something like the Acer Spin 5 has a better processor and 1TB of storage for $ 1,000.

That said, other machines with better proposals may not be replaceable, which could add a bunch of value for the right person. It all depends on your individual needs, but in terms of raw measures, Flip is not a matter of blowing the mind.

New to the Flip C436 is WiFi 6 support and a fingerprint sensor on the keyboard. WiFi 6 is a faster wireless internet standard that you can read about, but you may not be able to get the router to take advantage of it yet. Future-validation is always good, though, as is biometrics implementation. The fingerprint sensor sits above the backspace key, which is useful (but not necessary) for unlocking the Chromebook Flip after you leave it.

I have to be honest: This is not very good for me because, well, finger sensors never seem to work well for me. (I should consider a career in cat theft, in my opinion.) At times, it was locked on the first try and, at other times, I was forced to enter my password after many failed attempts. However, I can’t dock many points for a problem I also have with many iPhones. I like the placement of the sensor, however, and the Chromebook is fully usable without it.

The high cost of the device may be questionable, but its performance is not. The new Chromebook Flip is reliable for everyday tasks whenever possible, takes seconds to boot and is ready to work in a day. ASUS claims up to 12 hours of battery life for its newest Chromebook, but I gained less than while using it as a basic work machine. Don’t take that as an excuse for alarm, though, even with lengthy video conferences covering the battery, the new Flip manages to make it nearly the end of an eight-hour working day at a charge.

The best part is charging fast over USB-C. Even 20 to 30 minutes in the charger you should get plenty of juice to finish any task you are working on.

The Chromebook Flip keyboard feels great and features a new fingerprint sensor above the backspace key.

Photo: zlata ivleva / mashable

Aesthetically, many like the magnesium alloy body have a cool angular sci-fi look that I dig a little. It also weighs a little under 2.5 pounds, making it a breeze to go on and off your lap, desk, or coffee table. It is bolstered by a great keyboard, with keys traveling 1.2mm for an entire press without feeling squishy or unresponsive. Both the keys and the touchpad are quiet, too, so you won’t have to disturb your roommates as you work from home.

Oh yes, and the screen bends back, too. This isn’t the first ASUS rodeo with this design, so it works just as well. Flipping it around and using the keyboard as a kickstand is great for passively engaged in Zoom calls or streaming videos in colorful 14-inch displays. And the hinges are strong enough to withstand some punishment. It also gets a pressure-sensitive touchscreen for those who want to use optional stylus accessories, which I can’t tell you much about because I don’t have one hand.

I still prefer the Pixelbook Go last year as a daily work machine though, due to its marginally more attractive form factor and cheaper price. But I found the new Chromebook Flip to be as easy to use as a laptop.

The Bad: As used as a tablet, Chrome still feels a burden

Not much to hate about the new Chromebook Flip, but the closest thing to a red flag I encountered was its form factor as a tablet. When you rotate the screen around so that it flush with the keyboard, you can theoretically use it like an iPad. I’m just not sure you want to, depending on what you want to do.

Flip’s touchscreen feels a bit too rough to touch my taste. It was more than enough to respond, though it occasionally registered my attempts to scroll as clicks. Case in point: It’s annoying when you try to scroll through Slack and accidentally open individual messages instead. Navigating the touchscreen on the device may make a stylus feel better, but without it, I wouldn’t love to use it as a full-on tablet.

Touching it like a tablet is a bit silly, but the Chromebook Flip is top notch when you use it.

Photo: zlata ivleva / mashable

Touchscreen issues aside, it’s also not comfortable to handle as a tablet. Without some kind of case, your fingers will smash into the (deactivated) keyboard and touchpad on the back. This is not unique to the Chromebook Flip, as you will likely find the same issue with another 2-in-1 laptop from Samsung or Dell. Still, notice.

Finally, the Chromebook Flip shares the same caveat as every other Chromebook in the market: ChromeOS is still … ChromeOS. You’re almost completely exposed to the Google ecosystem on this device, with the app’s compatibility locked to any Google Play Store. As I covered above, a Windows laptop at a similar price can not only have better specs, but better app compatibility.

That is true for every Chromebook and is not worth staying for very long, but it should still be considered. Android devotees or people who loop their Gmail accounts into every service they use will probably be fine. But to anyone, ChromeOS can feel a burden. Go on knowing what you are getting and you will not burn.

If a high-end Chromebook that enables digital art, streaming, and video calls is a bit better than the more traditional models of your appeal, the Flip C436 should not disappoint. This is a pretty bad prospect within the wider laptop market – as Chromebooks tend to be – especially in price. But the added flexibility of the (imperfect) tablet features gives it a leg up over the competition.

.