A first look at the lottery in 2020

Christmas is just around the corner and while the NBA is preparing their showcase games, some of the league teams are already looking at the 2020 NBA draft. While it is still quite early in the process, this year's class seems to be flying under the radar, with prominent players, who choose to skip college completely – or in the case of James Wiseman, who suddenly leaves college – and others who deal with high-profile injury problems. As a result, there is a bit of a mess, but with a lot of time to iron things out, it's time to put the class to the test for the first time in a mock design.

As a reminder (more than anything else), Team-Fit is a very small part of the calculation for a pseudo-draft in December, even if it is taken into account to a certain extent. Things will become clearer as we go through the basketball calendar, but for now let's share some hypotheses with talented prospects that non-playoff teams will join … with one trade-related exception.

Note: The draft order reflects FiveThirtyEight's projections of December 19

1.New York Knicks – Anthony Edwards (G, Georgia)

Right now, the Knicks don't have the worst record in the NBA, and it's very likely they won't make that choice, especially considering that a lottery process is pending. Still, New York would have the keys to drafting in this scenario, and in short, that allows them to take over my # 1 overall player. There is still time for Edwards to detach himself, but the 6 & # 39; 5 Power Guard is a good argument for overall # 1 status. He works in the shade for a pretty bad college team, but Edwards has the ability work aggressively for yourself and others while bringing the traits you want to see defensively. He is not at the level of Luka Doncic or Zion Williamson as an elite, but Edwards is currently testing most of the boxes and is getting a weakness for the versatility of the positions.

2. Golden State Warriors – James Wiseman (C, Memphis)

It wasn't terrible to see Wiseman skip the rest of his college career this week, but it does mean that NBA teams (and outside analysts) don't have much to do to continue with the talented tall man. Wiseman's allure is linked to an elite-level defensive potential, and in today's NBA, center prospects need to be elite almost at one end of the floor to get this kind of top billing. It remains to be seen how Wiseman will look, but assuming he uses the flash of rim running in Memphis, there is a top five player in this class in his profile. Oh, and the warriors can hardly keep a watch, so that's why he ends up here.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers – LaMelo Ball (G, Illawarra Hawks)

We come to the part of the design where the team fitness will be great. Ball is the best player out there in my eyes, but the Cavs would have a hard time playing another lead guard. To keep up appearances, we're going to send Ball to Cleveland, highlighting its size, fit, and great ball handling. Ball's biggest swing ability by far will be its jumper, and offensive efficiency is a big concern right now. Still, the whole package is very fascinating and it will be interesting to see how he responds to an injury that is currently pausing him.

4. San Antonio Spurs – Cole Anthony (G, North Carolina)

The knee surgery will put Anthony off for a couple of weeks and his college experience in a shaky UNC team is not going as planned. However, he's a big NBA prospect, and that's what matters here. San Antonio isn't quite as vigilant as Cleveland, but this isn't an ideal fit either. He happens to be number 4 on my board and behind Anthony is something like a drop-off. There are reasonable concerns about his refinement, but if Anthony can reassure her, he could rise from here.

5. Atlanta Hawks – Tyrese Maxey (G, Kentucky)

In many ways, the Hawks are the most interesting team so far. They find it difficult to choose Ball or Anthony to pair with Trae Young, and it's not like 6-3 Maxey is an ideal backroom partner in terms of size. Still, he's almost in his own situation here and the Hawks could do it. He has proven an offensive threat in Kentucky and, unlike Anthony and Ball, is unlikely to be a point guard in the NBA. His defensive instruments, especially in terms of strength and toughness, are there and the Hawks could really use another evaluation option.

6. Charlotte Hornets – Jaden McDaniels (F, Washington)

I don't have McDaniels high on my big board, but in short, there is no indication that a Michael Jordan franchise will draw anything but a great college player with this choice. It is possible that I was wrong, but I still cannot assign Charlotte to any of the international players. As far as McDaniels is concerned, the 6: 9 striker is currently a wing more than anything else, but he has a fascinating defense potential with length and athleticism. Use the potential he shoots to join his established ball handling and feel, and this is a fascinating choice.

7. Chicago Bulls – Deni Avdija (F, Maccabi Tel Aviv)

I really like Avdija, but there are questions. He is not a fantastic athlete and his shooting is also a legitimate concern. In fact, it's hard to see that he's more than a role player without significantly increasing the scope. He's still incredibly skillful and has a basketball IQ that can keep up with anyone in this class. Statistical translations like it too, but this is a simple evaluation. If you think he can shoot, it feels right. If you think he can't, it's too high.

8. Washington Wizards – Theo Maledon (G, ASVEL)

Maledon averages poor numbers per game with ASVEL, and most people haven't seen him yet. However, the 18-year-old is quite talented and brings along a fascinating mix of size and skill as a potential lead guard. Maledon is 6 & # 39; 4 and I think he will shoot. He has also shown a lot of craft and creative skills, and there are sporting advantages. Many players in this series are interchangeable, and he's there too, but I like the idea of ​​having him alongside Bradley Beal at some point.

9. Boston Celtics (via Memphis) – RJ Hampton (G, New Zealand Breakers)

Hampton is another player who is injured. He is expected to stay away from hip disease for several weeks. Together with his presence in the NBL, this means that most people have no chance of really seeing him. Hampton was a big high school recruit and at 6:55 a.m. there is a package of skills combined with size that are easy to like. The biggest question at Hampton, especially when compared to the best guards, is its feel and creativity. He's a great athlete and has skills, but the natural basketball IQ stuff doesn't always pop.

10. Detroit Pistons – Nico Mannion (G, Arizona)

If Hampton has concerns, Mannion is the opposite. That is one of his big selling points, and honestly, you could convince me that he is one of the highest IQ players in the country. He is already a great passerby and if it goes well, it goes really well. The shot also looks good and in short, Mannion is not shy when it comes to trying to stop dribbling. The problem is that, apart from occasional swimmers, Mannion is currently doing nothing in the arc and it doesn't really seem threatening to get to the edge. Combine that with questionable defense and it's possible that it never works as a full-time starter. I'm intrigued enough to have it here, but there is some fluidity.

11. New Orleans Pelicans – Tyrese Haliburton (G, Iowa State)

It would be a bit of a surprise for the recording if the pelicans were drawing outside the top 10 at this point, but hey, the projections are the projections. It is also very early in the process. Haliburton is definitely a polarizing perspective, and we're splitting the difference. He really enjoyed seeing the ball in his hand, playing an elite-level pass and combining it with the size. He is also very productive as the best player for the state of Iowa and his basketball IQ really takes place in the college environment. I just don't know if he can score at the NBA level and create for himself. It definitely feels like Haliburton is a good role player, but in the lottery some teams will want more.

12. Phoenix Suns – Killian Hayes (G, Ulm)

People are very divided about Hayes and at least part of it probably comes from the unknown. His shooting is a big question mark, but at 6:55 am there are features of the lead watch that are easy to like. He definitely looks like a young player, which can be a plus or a minus, but he's still one of the younger guys in the class. It is an upward trend, but the suns have not yet got the right point for the future.

13. Sacramento Kings – Obi Toppin (F / C, Dayton)

Toppin is not a head game. He'll be 22 years old in March and is the oldest player in my top 25, yet he was incredibly productive in a pro-like system in Dayton. He knows what to do at the offensive end of the floor by using his body effectively and working efficiently. He's kind of a "tweener", but right now that's fine in the NBA if you're as efficient and effective as he is. Offensive, I think he helps an NBA team pretty quickly. The big swing is defense, and if it can't keep up in a big role, it may just be a big bank. This is a lottery risk.

14. Minnesota Timberwolves – Isaac Okoro (F, Auburn)

Okoro fits into a player archetype that I love. He has a big question mark in his perimeter shoot and if it doesn't click in that particular area, the uptrend is relatively low unless he's a defender of the over elite. However, Okoro could be just that, combining a strong frame with hyper athletics and feeling. At the end of the lottery, there is absolutely nothing wrong with choosing a player who doesn't have an offensive star, and in my opinion Okoro doesn't have one. However, I think he can be an offensive offensive, and when he hits that benchmark, No. 14 is too low for what he will produce.

