A first look at Nike’s equipment for the Tokyo Olympics

Since the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy, American athletes have worn Nike on the podium. Nike clothing. Nike shoes. Also not only on stage; team American athletes participating in around half of the events, from athletics to football and skating, wear a Nike set. Thanks to a deal concluded last year, that almost omnipresence will continue to exist at least until the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. The swoosh, as they say, is strong.

But that almost omnipresence also brings a challenge: staying ahead of the curve of the aforementioned swoosh. With performance technology as fast as it goes, how early should you start thinking about the equipment that athletes need for the next massive four-yearly global competition?

About four years, it turns out. “Once the closing ceremony is over and the flame has passed,” says Nike chief design officer John Hoke, “our work for the next Summer Olympics begins.” That is not just marketing. The 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro ended on August 21 of that year; in September a part of the Nike design team was in Japan and met the Tokyo Olympic Committee to see where the collective heads of its members were.

A few things became clear very quickly. The first was that Tokyo would be far away from Rio. August in the Brazilian city would feel familiar to anyone who has been to Miami in the winter: high on average around 78 degrees Fahrenheit and a break from the usual humidity. Tokyo in August? Not so much. Hot, stuffy, ugh.

The second thing the Tokyo Committee made clear was their seriousness with regard to sustainability. This was not new to Olympic organizers – dating from the Sydney Games in 2000, officials had taken measures to compensate for the unmistakable impact of being a host city – but Tokyo had some new measures in mind. They had hired architect Kengo Kuma, known for his work that wanted to live in harmony with its surroundings, to design the National Stadium at the center of the Games. They also wanted to make the medals not only from recycled materials, but also from recycled mobile phones.

Athletes on the podium of the Tokyo Olympic Games wear items from the Medal Stand collection. Nike courtesy

This was all music in the ears of the Nike team. They had tried to design Olympic equipment with a similar ecological impact, such as the running singlet for the 2000 Games in Sydney that was made from recycled bottles, but the intention and execution did not always match. “It didn’t look great, it didn’t feel great,” says Hoke, looking back on that singlet. But now? With a handful of the Olympic Games and two decades of science and design innovation in your pocket? Tokyo would give them a chance to balance performance and principle.

The resulting equipment, which Nike today unveils in the first full preview of their Tokyo Games shoes and clothing, is trying to do exactly that. It is technically considered to what Hoke calls ‘the atomic level’, using a computational design to ensure fit on the second skin or breathable waves, depending on the specific needs of the sport. It is also the company’s biggest demonstration so far that sustainability does not have to mean sacrifice – aesthetic, athletic or otherwise.

We now know, of course, that those 2016 meetings about the weather hazards of Tokyo have already been confirmed. Test events last August encountered temperatures so high that rowers suffered from heat exhaustion and triathletes fared worse. The Olympic Committee responded by moving the marathon 500 miles north of Sapporo in the hope of a less brutal climate.

Heat is a special devil for job and field; track conditions (and, uh, field) can be more than 20 degrees above ambient temperature. Nike’s clothing for the category wants to drive out that demon by a new material called Aeroswift, a micro-ribbed version of its popular Dri-Fit technology. It is like an incredibly thin corduroy with narrow wales. Besides the ridges in these cords having two functions: creating an astonishing effect that moves air past the skin beneath the fabric, and giving the fabric a two-color, almost lenticular appearance that can look like it flickers when the athlete is moving.

. (TagsToTranslate) nike