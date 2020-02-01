A first from Iowa: they will cause mosques Monday night

Newton’s Third Movement Law: “For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction,” does not only apply to physics; it also applies to politics in the time of Donald Trump. Every time Trump serves a generous slice of red meat, it does two things: it animates the basis of Trump and it animates people who reject it. For example, on Friday Trump announced that he was extending his Muslim ban (also known as a travel ban) with additional Muslim majority nations. This is red meat for its base that overwhelmingly supported its 2016 campaign promise to ban all Muslims from entering the United States. The response to the Trump Implementing Decree in January 2017 implementing a partial Muslim ban was a national protest.

Iowa is no different. In the days before the 2016 elections we saw the dark side of Trump’s call for a Muslim ban like Waterloo, Iowa, the mosque was made illegible with the word “Trump” in red paint. And just a few days after Trump won, a Muslim family who had emigrated from Sudan to Iowa five years earlier found a letter stuck on the front door of their house with the text: “You can all go home now. We don’t want any (racial epithet) and terrorists here. #Taste. “

The Muslim community in Iowa, which makes up about 1 percent of the three million inhabitants of the state of Hawkeye, had to make a choice after the 2016 elections: hide in the shadows and hope to weather the Trump storm or sunbathe to step in and get more involved in politics in an effort to defeat Trump and any other politician who spits anti-Muslim intolerance.

