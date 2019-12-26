A fire in which more than 200 houses in Chile were destroyed is said to have been arson

Loading...

According to employees of The Associated Press

Published on December 25, 2019 at 8:30 p.m.

Helicopters dropped thousands of liters of water on the outskirts of the Chilean port city of Valparaiso on Wednesday to extinguish a fire that destroyed more than 200 houses.

Dozens of people who lived in the city's Rocuant and San Roque hills searched the ruins of their homes after high winds blew the flames through their neighborhoods on Tuesday. The residents had been evacuated and there were no reports of victims.

The fire destroyed more than 200 homes and affected more than 1,000 people, Agriculture Minister Antonio Walker said Wednesday night.

Earlier, Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel said authorities believed the arson had caused the flame and asked people to report suspicious activity.

"We are not sure, but everything indicates that yesterday's fire was intentional and started in an area very close to the houses," said Ezio Passadore, Valparaiso's emergency manager.

A house burns after the spread of forest fires in Valparaiso, Chile, December 24, 2019.

Rodrigo Garrido / REUTERS

The fire was extinguished in urban areas but remained "active" in the forest, said Ricardo Toro, head of the Chile National Emergency Service.

Many houses in the low-income neighborhoods where the fire started have no running water and are supplied by tanker trucks several times a week.

Forest fires have hit parts of Valparaiso several times in the past month as Chile has been struggling with its worst drought in a long time.

