A fifth of drinkers exceed the weekly alcohol limit recommended by the government EVERY week

A fifth of drinkers, according to research, exceed the weekly alcohol limit recommended by the government EVERY week.

The UK directive recommends that you consume no more than 14 units over a seven-day period – equivalent to five liters of beer or seven glasses of wine.

But 21 percent of drinkers routinely respond to this.

Every tenth drink a day – although around half have tried to reduce alcohol consumption in the past five years.

The Yorkshire Cancer Research commissioned study of 3,000 adults who drank 6 out of 10 has no idea what the recommended weekly limit is.

In fact, 14 percent believe the limit is 21 units – seven units more than the guide.

Dr. Kathryn Scott, managing director of Yorkshire Cancer Research, who also created a quiz on alcohol consumption, said: “There is no safe level of alcohol consumption when it comes to your health.

“Alcohol consumption is the main risk factor for diseases in 15- to 49-year-olds today – and can cause cancer.

“Seven different types of cancer are associated with drinking – including eight percent of all breast cancer cases and six percent of all colon cancer cases.”

The study also found that seven out of ten participants didn’t know that drinking too much alcohol could increase their risk of cancer.

But when 79 percent learned the truth, they said they continued to drink.

On average, UK drinkers consume alcohol twice a week and get through nine units, but 42 percent will indulge more often than this.

However, a third admits that he would like to limit his alcohol consumption, also because he has concerns about the possible effects on his health and well-being.

And about half of the drinkers managed to do it at a certain point in time – after having given up alcohol for a month or more.

For 37 percent, the number of units consumed continued to decline – but 51 percent soon returned to drinking the same amount.

Despite the willingness of some to reduce their alcohol consumption, about half admit that they do not take into account the long-term health effects of drinking, while seven out of ten do not care about the calorie count of their favorite drinks.

This is despite half a liter of strong beer with the same amount of calories as a pack of salt chips – 215 kcal.

And a 175 ml glass of wine with a strength of 12 percent corresponds in calories to a miniature chocolate roll – 126 kcal.

As a result, 66 percent of respondents feel that more needs to be done to raise awareness of the health risks associated with alcohol.

Dr. Scott added: “It is great to see that so many of the respondents have given up alcohol at some point.

“However, it’s healthier to drink at a low level all year round rather than abstain for a month and go beyond government recommendations the rest of the year.”

YORKSHIRE CANCER RESEARCH TIPS TO REDUCE YOUR ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION:

• Have more non-alcoholic days a week

• Set a limit on the days on which alcohol is consumed

• Decide to only spend a certain amount on drinks and stick to it

• Have a low-sugar soft drink or water between alcoholic beverages and try low-alcohol or non-alcoholic alternatives

• Have smaller measures – for example, choose a small wine instead of a large one

• Get moral support from friends and family.