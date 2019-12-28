A few kinks reported to be traded before the deadline

Loading...

To say that the New York Knicks season has been a disappointment so far may be too much honor for them. Even the most generous assessment says that few people outside of the organization expected to be anything but what they were: a bad team went back to the lottery without a clear idea of ​​how they would like their future should deal with.

The good news is that, despite pursuing all goals for free agents last summer, they have managed not to saddle up with immovable contracts, which puts them in a relatively good position to improve their list when the trading deadline is coming closer for February.

And to be sure, a reconstruction of the roster is urgently needed. The Knicks have a traffic jam at both the point guard and power forward positions, making it impossible to find a match in their lineups and minute distribution. Fortunately, some of their players are reportedly ready to move on to the next phase of their NBA journey.

We already know that several teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, have expressed interest in guarding Dennis Smith Jr. It's also worth noting that in recent weeks, some Knicks have privately stated that they prefer to be traded before the close on February 6, SNY sources.

It is unclear whether any of these players made an official trade request to management, but the idea that Knicks players want to be somewhere else shows how things have been going on in New York this season.

Smith Jr. is a name that has surfaced frequently lately, and his departure would at least create some space in her crowded back yard. Frank Ntilikina is another player who has appeared regularly in trade rumors since the start of the season, and seasoned striker Marcus Morris is undoubtedly looking at a more ideal situation with an opponent later in the season.

Someone involved with the organization also suggested that Team Lakers assistant Jason Kidd might chase in an erroneous attempt to lure Giannis Antetokounmpo. Regardless, the Knicks will be active on the retail market in the next few weeks if they try to make their personnel charts logical and clear.

