A few-alarm fireplace rips by way of Studying golfing club

A few-alarm fire rips via Studying golf club

Current: 6:18 AM EDT Apr 17, 2020

A a few-alarm fireplace tore as a result of a golfing club in Reading through early Friday early morning.Crews are battling the flames at the Meadow Brook Golf Club.Flames could be witnessed capturing out of a developing close to Grove Road. An off-obligation police officer spotted the hearth and called officers.The hearth division said there have been no injuries, but the developing is a overall decline.WCVB will have more info when it gets offered.

