A festival that fits into a city

“You can definitely tell who’s going to Mofo.”

We are at Melbourne Airport and are trying to avoid the dreaded hand luggage when we board our plane to Launceston.

Light-colored hair, avant-garde shoes, and no shoes at all pierce the otherwise khaki and caprian passengers who were some of the roughly 50,000 hunters who were in the North Tasmanian city in the summer to visit the Museum of Ancient and New Art annual festivals.

One thing you need to understand about Tasmania if you’re not from Apple Isle is that there is an actual line halfway through the state that divides it in half: the north and the south.

The north is Launceston and Boags beer and winding rivers and a slower pace. The south is Hobart and Mona and Cascade and rugged coastlines and growing dynamics.

This is usually Launceston. Pretty, but not exactly exciting. Photo: Getty

When David Walsh (founder of Mona) and Brian Ritchie (artistic director of the festival) moved Mona Foma from their birthplace Hobart two years ago and grafted it into the sleepy Launceston, it was a daring operation.

While it can be seen from a distance that Walsh’s eccentric child has transformed the state and torn it from the doldrums, there is still a lack of aversion to the museum and its two festivals.

Even Hobart’s former mayor is not a big fan – in 2018, Ron Christie was publicly followed when he said Dark Mofo (the hedonistic winter festival) had become “too controversial” and wanted to rethink the festival’s funding. Not surprisingly, he was not re-elected later that year.

Dark Mofo, who is held in Hobart in the middle of winter, is subversive without excuse. Photo: Getty

With all the love of two former Launceston girls, this attitude is even more prevalent in the northern capital – it is a long look at the artistic activities of the southern city. A politician from Hobart once told me that the 200 km journey from Hobart to Launceston was “two hours 20 years ago”.

So we were excited and intrigued to visit the old girl and see how she handled her second Mona Foma.

Less forays, easier to digest content ahead.

The first impression counts

Heaven, it’s cold. I forgot how cold it gets here.

Does Launceston already have Uber?

We have 20 minutes for the bottle shop to close. We should hurry up. (It’s 8:30 p.m.)

Helpful first thoughts: It doesn’t look like a festival. Admittedly, it’s Thursday evening and Launceston has never been known for its nightlife during the week.

But for the uninformed eye, you would not know that there were also a few thousand people living in the city.

When the day breaks on Friday, signs of life begin to appear.

Do it for the gram: Architects of Air is open every day until Monday, January 20th. Listen to Jim Moginie's music from Midnight Oil as you enter.

– MONA FOMA (@MONAFOMA), January 13, 2020

The incredible creature, Architects of Airs Daedalum Luminarium, has been inflated and spreads out on the banks of the Tamar River in the city center.

In its approximately 20 tubes, light flows through colored filters and creates a huge organ that moves and breathes and arouses a lot of awe.

The Daedalum Luminarium was literally impressive. Photo: Zona Black

Aside from the festival center that took over the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery in Invermay, just outside the business district, this is one of the few visual cues that Mona Foma has received. But even the belly of the hub is hidden, mostly hidden from the view of the street.

The Elphin Sports Center, a staple of a young Launcestonian’s sporting activities, looks like his usual humble self from the 1960s. But inside, it’s strong with live performance art and visuals designed to make viewers uncomfortable.

Game on: The center is an art maze in the suburbs, where relaxation, sweat and nostalgia reign after school. Opens tomorrow evening at 6pm in the Elphin Sports Center with a bar serving slushies of indefinite origin. Dress: sporty. Free entry. Continuation: until this Sunday, January 19th.

– MONA FOMA (@MONAFOMA) January 14, 2020

It is a juxtaposition that prevails during the festival. This cutting-edge festival draws crowds from across the country (and even overseas) that exist alongside the undisturbed Launceston lifestyle.

Come to art and stuff

There are three big hitters at Mona Foma this year: the Luminarium mentioned above, the Hypnos Cave by MESS + Soma Lumia and King Ubu.

Everyone talks about it.

The Hypnos Cave transformed an existing underground boat ride into a 4 o’clock appearance in a Euro dance club.

Usually, the ride (think, “I’m the Coil Queen!” Episode of The Simpsons) tells the story of Tasmania’s convict roots using animatronic characters. But for Mofo there is a German shepherd who wears sunglasses, a lot of lasers, a few taxidermists and a lot of goofs.

When we step out of the cave into the harsh afternoon light of Launceston, there is this weird coexistence again – this is a beige tourist attraction and we are in the background of a family snapshot that looks dazed and dressed like cowgirls (it makes sense later) , ,

It’s hard to say if Launcestonians really like Mona Foma. The people we talk to – business owners or people our age with whom we start talking in beer queues – are happy. It’s good to sharpen Northern Tassie’s profile. There is something to be done. You can be proud of that.

In the Luminarium, we stood behind the city’s mayor, Albert van Zetten, and it looks like he’s a fan of the festival (unlike his former southern counterpart).

What Launceston definitely likes is King Ubu: a collaborative puppet show that takes over the city’s natural gem, The Gorge, for three nights at dusk.

It’s nothing new – Launceston loves good puppetry and has performed in the canyon for over 30 years.

Thousands flock to the wavy lawns with picnic carpets and chairs and puffed-up swans to follow the story of King Ubu, which unfolds before them and is given a Tasmanian touch.

It’s a story Launceston (and Tasmania) knows well – the evil Ubus are real estate investors trying to buy up the state, kill the King of Tasmania, and take over the country. Everything is very current without being up to date.

Ma and Pa Ubu interact with locals in the water. Photo: MONA / Jesse Hunniford

Party time, excellent

Sure, the Mona team brings together some of the most impressive, innovative, and impressive art in the world – but what Mona can do is throw a party.

The festival center pulsates with energy. There are two outdoor stages, more bars than you could wish for, a mini market and interactive art performances.

The line-up is as diverse as it comes. In one minute we will return to the Japanese cutesy band Chai, in the next we will be brought to Eurovision with the Slovenian industrial outfit Ljubljana. On Sunday evening, the crowd wears bright green 3D glasses for Flying Lotus.

When the night passes, it’s time for the ultimate showdown: Faux Mo, Mona Fomas Signature All-Night-Party. Faux Mos, which are part of both Mona Foma and Dark Mofo, have a reputation for being wild, unpredictable and downright crazy.

This year’s Faux Mo is in the city’s Worker’s Club and the topic is Workin 9 through 5. We are greeted in the Dollyverse by a cabaret drag performance that Ms. Parton would love beyond words. (The cowgirl stuff makes sense now, right?)

It doesn’t feel like Launceston to me. Welcome to the Dollyverse at Faux Mo. Photo: MONA / Jesse Hunniford

The party pours down alleys behind the building, each little hole has a different performance space. You always follow Faux Mo where you went, and it wasn’t until days later that you realized how much you missed because so much is happening.

Only one stage at Faux Mo. The whole evening the tower was climbed by a pipe band and drag queens. Photo: Cait Kelly

For example, we missed bodybuilding dance performances and people who play table tennis on their heads.

At around 4:00 a.m., complementary croissants and cups of peppermint tea are sent home as if they would undo the previous seven hours of damage.

Human table tennis at Faux Mo. Just one of the things that make you double-take. Photo: MONA / Jesse Hunniford

parting thoughts

On the way back across the street there is time to think.

We have spent much of our lives in Launceston. At some distance from this place it is interesting to be able to see it from the perspective of an outsider.

We wondered how Mona Foma would change the city and how the city would accept it.

Given the strong north-south divide, how can you strike something that is so special to Hobart right in front of Launceston’s eyes?

Veterans of the festival when it was in Hobart, we couldn’t help but compare the versions of the two cities. In Hobart the whole city seems to be the festival.

In Launceston it felt like the festival was saying, “Sorry, is it okay if I sit here?”

However, you cannot compare the two versions, just as you cannot compare the two cities. Launceston’s Mona Foma was built into the city, while Hobart helped the city rebuild.

We met a friend with whom we went to school in Launceston and who visited Hobart.

“I remember thinking that nothing would come into this hole in a place. I remember hanging out in the gorge thinking, “Wouldn’t it be cool if you had a festival here, but who would ever do that?” She said.

“So I loved when they brought Mofo here.”

But forget about all these navel gazing analyzes – you just want to know if you should book tickets for the event next year, right? Damn you should.

Mona Foma ran from January 11th to 20th. Find out more about Mona here.