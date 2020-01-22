Fearless Records announced that they will be hosting an immersive music and arcade merchandise pop-up to raise funds for Heart Support and Living The Dream Foundation.

The label hasn’t clarified more details about the event, but say it’s something you won’t want to miss.

Some names you can recognize in the fearless family include Set it, Ice Nine Kills, The living word, and Pierce the veil. Other groups include August Burns Red, I prevail, Shades of grey and so many others.

Fearless Records preceded the official announcement of a teaser. They said they weren’t announcing a new signature or music, but it was something “cool”.

We’re announcing something pretty cool later today. Not a new signature, not even new music. Just something cool. Guess?

The record company announced the pop-up event on Twitter with a short video.

According to the clip, the event is called “The Future Is Fearless” and will include exclusive group products, souvenirs and live podcasts. The new Fearless merch line will also appear with several group performances.

Music programming has not yet been announced.

Part of the proceeds will go to Cardiac support and Living The Dream Foundation.

Join the Fearless family in our immersive music and arcade merch pop-up in LA this weekend! ⚡️

More details to come soon, but trust us – you won’t want to miss this.

JANUARY 24-26, 2020

958 S BROADWAY

LOS ANGELES, California

More details to come soon, but trust us – you won’t want to miss this.

JANUARY 24-26, 2020

958 S BROADWAY

LOS ANGELES, California #TFIFearear pic.twitter.com/O7LoonpU9W

The event will take place January 24-26 in downtown LA.

Are you going to attend Fearless Records’ The Future Is Fearless event? Let us know in the comments below!

