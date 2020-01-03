A father and his 9-year-old daughter were killed while hunting after being confused with deer.

Loading...

A man from South Carolina and his daughter died after being shot while hunting deer on New Year's Day, a relative of the victims told WCBD, a CNN affiliate, Kim Drawdy, 30, and his 9-year-old daughter Lauren, they were hunting Wednesday near their house. According to Benny Drawdy, Kim's brother, Benny Drawdy, Kim's brother, the two were shot by hunters after being mistaken for deer, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). The agency said a group of four hunters drove deer, which is when a group walks towards the animals to move them, but gave no further details on how two of the hunters were shot. "When I received the message, I just couldn't believe it," said Benny Drawdy. WCBD "My heart stopped when they told me it was my brother and daughter." Emergency teams responded and found the victims approximately half a mile in the forest, Colleton County fire chief Barry McRoy told CNN. The Colleton County coroner has not yet revealed the cause and form of death, according to McRoy. The SCDNR is investigating the shooting. Watch the video above for more information about this story.

A man from South Carolina and his daughter died after being shot while hunting deer on New Year's Day, a relative of the victims told WCBD, a CNN affiliate.

Kim Drawdy, 30, and his 9-year-old daughter, Lauren, were hunting Wednesday near their home in Walterboro, South Carolina, according to Benny Drawdy, Kim's brother.

Kim and Lauren Drawdy

The two were shot by hunters after being confused with deer, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

The agency said a group of four hunters drove deer, which is when a group walks towards the animals to move them, but gave no further details on how two of the hunters were shot.

"When I received the message, I just couldn't believe it," Benny Drawdy told WCBD. "My heart stopped when they told me it was my brother and daughter."

Emergency teams responded and found the victims approximately half a mile in the forest, Colleton County fire chief Barry McRoy told CNN. The Colleton County coroner has not yet revealed the cause and form of death, according to McRoy.

The SCDNR is investigating the shooting.

Watch the video above to learn more about this story.

NEWS RELEASE: Four hunters were trying to move deer, also known as driving deer, near Barracada Road in Walterboro when two hunters were shot after being mistaken for a deer.

Those two hunters succumbed to their wounds.

SCDNR continues to investigate this incident.

– South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (@SCDNR) January 2, 2020

. (tagsToTranslate) kmnd (t) cnn