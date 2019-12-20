A drunken gentle mill freestyed for Diddy to the tune of Luther Vandross

Loading...

Diddy turned 50 last month on November 4, but the multi-dash made his birthday party carefully over a month. The end result was announced last weekend. Many greats from the entertainment and music world took part – even a public reunion between Kanye West and Jay-Z took place – but it was Meek Mill that could have been the life of the party. A video by Meek Freestyling for Diddy appeared on Wednesday evening, which corresponds to the classic by Luther Vandross "Never Too Much".

Next to Diddy, an apparently drunk meek sways with a drink in one hand and a microphone in the other. A knocking meek said: "I fucked this bad bit, she fucked me well, this bit almost drove me crazy / I went up to her cot, I was in a 19er Mercedes."

Before celebrating his birthday, Diddy publicly supported Jay-Z and his deal with the NFL, while officially announcing that he will bring Making The Band back in 2020. In the meantime, Meek will take his fun bars out on the streets to work with Megan Thee Stallion at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest as part of Jay-Z's deal with the NFL above.

Check out Meek's freestyle for Diddy in the clip above.

