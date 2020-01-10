A double down on the double tracking of FrontRunner could lead to a double journey

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Close your eyes and imagine your daily trips at 90 mph up or down the Wasatch front.

It is a vision that Governor Gary Herbert hopes to materialize from $ 34 million in annual funding to begin work to double track the FrontRunner commuter train line. This proposal is among the notable elements of the state’s budget just released by the governor for $ 20 billion for the coming fiscal year.

The ten-year-old FrontRunner has operated on a single-track system since its inception, with sporadic two-track sections on the Provo-to-Ogden line that allow one train to park temporarily to allow another train to pass in the opposite direction. direction. A 2018 report from operator FrontRunner, Utah Transit Authority, noted that the single-track configuration “limits the frequency of rail service and forces the system to operate at speeds below optimal conditions” and that “reliability is reduced when trains are delayed due to heavy passenger load, equipment malfunctions or other incidents. “

Running two tracks along the entire system would boost performance in a number of ways, including increasing passenger capacity, cutting train times in half, and allowing diesel locomotives to d ‘Increase their top speed from the current 79 mph to 90 mph. The doubling of the tracks also lays the foundation for converting electric locomotives to electric power, a transition that would increase efficiency and significantly reduce the environmental impact of commuter vehicles.

Herbert Spokeswoman Anna Lenhardt said the governor believes the dual-track upgrade is one of the best steps the state could take among ongoing efforts to resolve quality issues air of the state.

“Adding a double track to certain sections of FrontRunner would allow trains to run every 15 minutes, instead of every 30 minutes,” said Lenhardt. “This not only makes it easier for trains to transport more people, but also makes it easier for people to get to the airport on time using public transport.”

“Improving public transit options is one of the best things we can do to reduce emissions and improve air quality.”

While $ 34 million would help speed up the early stages of modernizing the 89-mile line, which includes 16 stations, the overall cost of the project is much higher. Current estimates of UTA costs for double tracking the complete system, electrifying vehicles and adding additional stations would be north of $ 3 billion.

However, UTA executive director Carolyn Gonot said the goal could be achieved in increments and even partial double tracking in key areas could lead to significant service upgrades.

“We have identified key areas for double tracking that could alleviate some of the current problems,” said Gonot. “By adding 12 to 14 miles of additional double track, we could switch to more frequent service from the south and more express trains from the north. We could probably arrive 15 minutes (between trains) during rush hour and some express services in the north. “

While UTA completed a large study focused on the future of FrontRunner in 2018, Gonot said the agency was ready to begin additional analysis that would help find the best plan to move forward with improvements to the commuter train line that could be funded. and built in phases.

Passengers leave a Utah Transit Authority FrontFunner train in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10, 2020. Governor Gary Herbert’s budget proposal has just released a request for $ 34 million in continued funding to begin the process of double tracking FrontRunner to increase frequencies and make public transportation a more convenient option for commuters. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A fully constructed dual track system could lead to a significant increase in passenger volume on the heavy rail line, especially if combined with a free fare system – an idea that has been raised recently as a strategy to entice more commuters find public transportation solutions. Statistical modeling for the Tip of the Mountain Development Commission has shown that if FrontRunner upgrades are made, as well as appropriate land-use strategies and the establishment of free tariffs across the country system, future traffic could drop from 28,000 per day in 2050, without any change, to 107,000 per day. riders.

Gonot is barely four months in the leadership position at UTA, taking over as head of the Utah state transit agency after 22 years with the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, where she headed the funding and planning for the 16-mile extension to six stations in the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit system in San Jose. She noted how much she appreciated FrontRunner’s funding prioritized by Herbert and said that the collaborative atmosphere in Utah was a refreshing change from the Bay Area, where more than 20 different transportation agencies have created a much more chaotic planning and funding environment.

Herbert’s request for $ 34 million to fund improvements to FrontRunner is now making its way to the Legislative Assembly where legislators will consider the proposal as part of their work during the 2020 session later this month- this. But the idea is already receiving positive reviews from some lawmakers, including Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, who said he was firmly behind FrontRunner’s upgrade plan and called the effort ” “Long overdue”.

“I am a strong believer in doubling the FrontRunner track lines,” said Adams in a statement. “It is a necessity that is long overdue. It is hoped that additional track lines will increase speed, making public transport more efficient. Recent tax reform efforts provide a more stable source of revenue for transportation infrastructure that will help us plan for the future as our state continues to grow.

“I appreciate that the governor included it as a request for funding in his budget recommendation.”

UTA celebrated the 10th anniversary of FrontRunner North from Salt Lake City to Ogden in 2018. As this first line, which cost $ 613 million, began to come into service, construction of the southbound line of $ 870 million dollars started and opened in 2013. In the first decade of service, UTA reported that more than 31 million passengers made more than 180,000 trips on red, white and blue FrontRunner trains that operate six days a week, for a total of more than 10 million miles.