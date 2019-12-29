A decade of podcasts: Top 10 best shows of the years 2010

Loading...

The decade is over and if there was one thing that was a huge change for me in the last decade, it was how much time I spent listening to podcasts. I change podcast apps the way I change my socks. I subscribe to new shows like other people who read magazine articles. At the end of the decade, I wanted to watch my favorite shows from 2010 to now. In that time I have seen my friends start new shows, friends start new businesses and large media companies open their eyes to the opportunities that are available in space. If I don't mention links to register, it means the show is retired.

So let's go into that. Here are my favorite shows from the years 2010. I deliberately omitted all 9to5 shows, but I highly recommend our entire network.

Although I love the current version of The Talk Show, the run with John Gruber and Dan Benjamin will be one of my favorite shows of all time for a simple reason: their James Bond recaps. I had never watched all James Bonds except the recent one, so I thought it was great to get them on Netflix via the DVD service and watch them. I learned a lot of internal details along the way.

Up First has been a staple of mine last year. It usually takes about ten minutes and I think it's the best way to keep up with what's going on in the world. They deal with three stories in a short time, so there is not much room for comment. It's just about the news.

The Lore podcast has produced an entire ecosystem around it. I have known Aaron Mahnke for many years and I am so proud of everything that he has built. I remember that he sent me an early version of what would eventually become Lore, and I was addicted immediately. Since its release, it has been downloaded more than 235 million times and several times a Best of on Apple Podcasts winner. It was also a show on Amazon Prime and released as a book. Aaron is a great storyteller and it is well produced.

I am a die-hard fan of Georgia Bulldogs (no comments about the SEC championship in the comments), and DawgNation Daily has been an important part of me for years. You might wonder how someone comes up with UGA football content five days a week, but Brandon Adams somehow does it. Together we have experienced the highest level and the lowest level. After another difficult end to a great season, I realized it could be dangerous for your health to be a sports fan in Georgia. I know Georgia will eventually climb to the top of the mountain, and if they do, I can't wait to enjoy it the next day on Dawgnation Daily. Another UGA podcast that I like is Junkyard Dawgcast. It is fairly new, but the guys from Dawgs24 / 7 are doing great.

No top podcast from the ten-year list would be complete without mentioning Serial. It seemed to help start up the current growth that the industry sees under the regular media.

It is Baltimore, 1999. Hae Min Lee, a popular high school senior, disappears one day after school. Six weeks later, detectives arrest her classmate and former boyfriend, Adnan Syed, for her murder. He says he is innocent – although he cannot remember exactly what he was doing that afternoon in January. But someone can do it. A classmate at Woodlawn High School says she knows where Adnan was. The problem is that she is nowhere to be found.

Even in the years since season one, the story still comes to the fore when the trial has been in and out of the news. If you have never listened to season one, I highly recommend it. However, I didn't like season two and three so much.

Carrier is one of the most recent additions to my list, but it is an experience that you should not miss.

What happens if a truck driver picks up a loaded trailer but has no idea what is really in it? Tony, Grammy and Emmy prize winner Cynthia Erivo travels on a dark and lonely highway in this original script thriller from Qcode and maker Dan Blank. With immersive audio techniques that create a dimensional listening experience, the public is strongly advised to be careful, to wear headphones if possible and to listen … carefully.

I don't want to give much away, but it's a story that I loved as much as any movie I've watched in recent years. Put on headphones and binge season one. I haven't heard when season two is coming, but I can't wait.

I have known Stephen Hackett and Myke Hurley for many years (there was a night in Atlanta that we were all at a party with Aaron Mahnke and Brad Dowdy for Nock Co. They are two of the nicest guys out there, and I am so happy for all their success at Relay.FM, however, their members' shows are slightly different, and I am mainly talking about their episodes such as Danger Town Beatdown.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9LqFSVsi-A (/ embed)

In recent years, Myke, Jason Snell and CGP Gray have done these episodes as a bonus for members. Watch the trailer above to get an idea of ​​what the episodes are all about, but they are in a genre themselves. The editing is fantastic and the story is so much fun to listen to again and again.

I have listened to Mac main users from the beginning and I loved seeing it evolve. Depending on the episode, a special guest can talk about how to get the most out of their Apple products or a deep dive with David Sparks and Stephen Hackett on a single topic. I especially liked the episode on Alfred, Launchbar and Spotlight. Before Stephen Hackett participated in the show, Katie Floyd was one of the old hosts, but she was going to do some exciting things in her personal life that forced her to step back from her & # 39; online life & # 39 ;.

When you listen to the episode in which John can finally order his Mac Pro, it feels like the show has finally come full circle. The show started as a result of a car show that emerged from a podcast that has been around since the end of 2013 and never misses a week. Marco Arment (maker of Overcast), John Siracusa and Casey Liss come together every week to talk about nothing. It is the Seinfeld of podcasts and it works. They talk about many current technological issues, but in a way that never gets boring. Every host brings his unique personality to the show and it's just fun.

Of all the shows I have ever listened to, Hypercritic with John Siracusa, and Dan Benjamin is without a doubt my favorite of all time. I loved listening to John and talking about the smallest details of various topics that annoyed him. I cleaned my father-in-law at the weekend and Hypercritical was the show I had saved for that time. To this day, I trust John's opinion on technology as much as everyone else.

Completion of the top ten podcasts of the decade

I hope you enjoyed this list. I have thought long and hard about which shows have influenced my life the most. For many of them I can still remember where I was when I listened to it. This is clearly my list and your list will look very different. I would like to hear some of your favorite shows. Leave a message in the comments below.

