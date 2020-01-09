A decade of iPads in my life - from the `` Kindle movie ''

Loading...

As I approach the 10th anniversary of the iPad and a decade of iPad in my life, I decided to write what is effectively a diary covering an unusually long period!

Steve Jobs said consumers don’t know what they want until you show it to them, and I recently noted that I’m a typical example of the iPad…

Phase 1: Movie Kindle

The Kindle was, at the time of the iPad launch, probably my favorite gadget. I have always been a great reader and I particularly liked to read while traveling. I could go through several books on a multi-country business trip, and on vacation I usually read 10 books or more. It was a lot of volume and weight when they were paperbacks, and especially if a new version was only available in hardback.

The Kindle has revolutionized travel reading, allowing me to take hundreds of books with me with virtually no volume or weight. Since I had the 3G version, I could even download more books while on the go if necessary. It offered the same benefit in London, and it didn’t take long before it replaced paperbacks as my favorite way to read.

After a while, I thought it would be nice to have the cinematic equivalent of the Kindle: a thin and light device that I could use to watch movies and TV shows on the go. The iPad seemed tailored for this, so I bit the ball and bought one, not expecting to use it for anything else.

I originally purchased the Wi-Fi model only for this reason. I thought I would load a bunch of content before a trip to watch while I was away. Video streaming was not a huge thing at the time, and streaming over 3G would certainly have been painful.

Of course, once I got it, carrying two tablets seemed overkill, so the iPad also replaced my current Kindle.

Phase 2: mobile Internet device

It took me a few weeks to realize that I had underestimated the usefulness of the device: the iPad was much more than a simple means of watching films, it was also a very good mobile Internet device .

The larger screen made it much more comfortable to use than a phone, so when the 2nd generation model came out, I sold the old one and bought the 3G.

I have never been a fan of the iPhone software keyboard. My previous smartphones all had hardware keyboards, and I missed them. But the size of the iPad’s soft keyboard made it a much more practical writing tool, so I found myself using my iPad more and more to manage emails every time I had a few minutes to to lose.

Phase 3: Writing tool

Something crazy is happening in November. During National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), a group of certifiable people around the world try to write 50,000 words from a novel. One year, I decided to join them.

Part of the madness is a phenomenon known as scriptures. One of the challenges of writing a novel is finding, or rather doing, time. By the time you finish your day’s work, the idea of ​​spending a few extra hours writing isn’t necessarily as appealing as it was when you first signed up. The idea is therefore that NaNoWriMo participants meet in cafes to … ignore each other. Imagine 20 to 40 people in a cafe, each head down in their laptop, each typing furiously; it is a writing.

One of the great advantages of working on a novel every day is that your head is never in history. So, therefore, even if you are in a metro for a few stops, or in a company reception area for a few minutes while waiting to be picked up, it becomes useful writing time. You can literally type a few paragraphs each time you sit for a few minutes.

It was then that my iPad became a complete writing tool. When you are literally trying to fill every spare minute of writing, the short time it takes a MacBook to wake up from sleep becomes boring. In addition, waking him up and sleeping him constantly throughout the day burned thanks to the battery life. The instantaneous and instantaneous nature of the iPad, combined with a real autonomy of 10 hours, made it the perfect novel writing tool NaNoWriMo.

Phase 4: major replacement of my MacBook Air

It’s not often that a single accessory completely transforms an Apple device, but it was absolutely the case with the Brydge keyboard.

I used one for the first time in 2015 with my iPad Air 2, and it’s an essential accessory for every iPad model I’ve owned since.

The other factor here was literature and Latte eventually creating an iPad version of Scrivener. Coupled with the iPad version of Final Draft, it meant that the iPad has become a completely practical tool for my fiction writing. At this point, my MacBook Air has become largely redundant as a mobile writing tool.

Phase 5: partial replacement of my MacBook Pro

When I tried the first generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, I loved the screen size, but found it too sacrificial in terms of portability. Finally, I decided that it was not the device for me.

The third generation device, however, was totally different. He combined this magnificent giant screen with a form factor that offered perfectly acceptable portability. I fell in love with it the first day.

I had to switch to a slightly larger shoulder bag to accommodate it, but it fits comfortably in all of my other bags, and despite the increased weight, it still felt very good to me as something to carry casually to in case I need it.

The larger screen size further expanded the way I used it – especially once the new Brydge keyboard was available and the iPadOS 13 was finally launched.

Previously, when watching a Netflix show at home, I automatically reached my MacBook Pro. But the 12.9-inch iPad felt like a screen large enough for solo viewing and was more practical. With the keyboard, there were many writing tasks – like articles on my personal blogs – that I usually wrote on the iPad rather than on my MBP. On long-haul flights, where it used to be my MBP that I used for everything from blogging to watching movies, it was now my iPad. And, by closing the loop, the ability to enjoy a view of two pages of books has also made it an even better Kindle substitute.

I could go on, but the bottom line is that even though the iPad Pro can’t replace my MacBook Pro, it has replaced a good chunk of my use of it. I guess something like 25% of the things I did on a MacBook are now done on my iPad.

So that’s a decade of iPad in my life; and yours? Please share your own stories in the comments. And take a look at my incredibly comprehensive colleague Benjamin Defining the play of the decade!

