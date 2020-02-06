A deadly storm that spawned 2 tornadoes now threatens millions of people with floods, heavy snow and ice

By Holly Yan and Chuck Johnston, CNN

(CNN) – From the Gulf Coast to New England, brutal winter weather has already killed one and could pound millions with ice, pouring rain and other tornadoes.

A tornado in Marengo County, Alabama killed one person and left another injured Thursday morning, Demopolis fire and rescue battalion chief Michael Pope said.

He said the little tornado touched down at about 2:15 a.m. and destroyed two mobile homes in Marengo County.

Another hurricane did great damage in Mississippi, Jasper County’s Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook.

“Tornado damage in Jasper County. Plenty of trees are falling. PLEASE stay away from the streets !!!!” the department said.

Tornado watches continue Thursday in parts of the Florida Panhandle, Alabama and Georgia.

At the busiest airport in the world, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, severe weather causes widespread delays.

For departures, gate holds and taxi delays are up to 1 hour and 30 minutes “and are increasing,” said the Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center.

Across the southeast, millions of people are facing flash flood warnings as a long band of torrential rains march east.

“The flash flood will continue from the Gulf Coast in the north to New York City,” said CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen.

And in the Northeast, “snow and ice hit New England and bring dangerous journeys,” said Hennen.

This uncomfortable mix of winter weather is caused by a storm that strikes much of the eastern United States.

“The winter storm will shift north along the Appalachian Mountains on Thursday,” said the National Weather Service.

“Snow and ice are expected north and west of the storm lane. Heavy thunderstorms again pose a risk of damage to winds and tornadoes in the southeast, while heavy rains can flood the E. Coast.”

The colder, drier air of the storm will collide with the warm, humid air in the east later this week.

This clash will result in a swath of snow from Texas to New England and sleet from the Midwest to the Midlantic.

