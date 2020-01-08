A dead pedestrian in the 72nd and in the streets of the State

Loading...

CLOSEBuy a photo

Wauwatosa police said a man intentionally walked the tracks near 72nd Street and West State Street in Wauwatosa. The railway runs parallel to State Street near Hart Park. (Photo: Evan Casey / Now News Group)

A man died after a train hit him Tuesday night in Wauwatosa, according to the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office. Wauwatosa police said the man intentionally walked on the rails in front of the train.

The incident occurred on North 72nd and West State streets around 7:30 p.m., said the medical examiner.

Police and firefighters went to the scene soon after, witnesses said.

Wauwatosa police said that when they arrived, the eastbound train was stopped at North 70th Street. Wauwatosa police and firefighters found the man on the railroad tracks near block 7300 of West State St.

Wauwatosa police said the victim may have been in his 40s. The Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office was called to the scene.

Wauwatosa police said initial reports and evidence at the scene had led them to believe that the man had intentionally walked on the rails a short distance from the train.

According to witnesses from the region, the train sounded its horn for an extended period. It is normally a “hornless area,” according to Wauwatosa police.

In 2012, a train hit and killed an 11-year-old boy four blocks away on North 68th and West State streets as he made his way to Longfellow Middle School. The boy, Joey Kramer, was wearing headphones and did not hear the train approaching.

When the crew saw Joey crossing in front of the train, they whistled and rang and applied the emergency brake – but an official told the Sentinel Journal at the time that freight trains usually took at least a mile to get there. ‘stop completely.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or scarson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News.

Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/communities/2020/01/07/wauwatosa-train-crash-male-pedestrian-dead-72-d-and-state-streets/2839469001/