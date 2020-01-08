A dead pedestrian at 72d and in the streets of the State

Loading...

Train strikes and kills an adult male pedestrian on the 72nd and on State streets in Wauwatosa

A man died after a train hit him at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Wauwatosa, according to the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office.

A man died after a train hit him Tuesday night in Wauwatosa, according to the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office.

The man was a pedestrian on North 72nd and West State streets when the accident occurred around 7:30 p.m., the medical examiner said.

Police and firefighters were on the scene, witnesses said. Wauwatosa police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or scarson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News.

