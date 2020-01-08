A dead pedestrian at 72d and in the streets of the State

Share this story!
Train strikes and kills an adult male pedestrian on the 72nd and on State streets in Wauwatosa
A man died after a train hit him Tuesday night in Wauwatosa, according to the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office.
The man was a pedestrian on North 72nd and West State streets when the accident occurred around 7:30 p.m., the medical examiner said.
Police and firefighters were on the scene, witnesses said. Wauwatosa police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or scarson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News.
