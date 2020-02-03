A day in the life of Bulleit Whiskey Blender Eboni Major

Being paid every day to taste bourbon is a job that most whiskey enthusiasts can only dream of. For Eboni Major this is just a normal part of her morning routine.

With a degree in food science and technology, Major thought she was destined to spend her life in the quality control department of a food company. But when an opportunity to work in the whiskey industry surfaced in 2015, she knew she had to apply and a little over four years later she was the whiskey blender for Bulleit Bourbon.

Major now spends her time making sure that your glass of Bulleit tastes like Bulleit – from one party to the next. Here is a glimpse of her daily life as a blender, including what she likes about the role and the most challenging part of tasting bourbon as a professional.

What did you want to be when you grew up? “I don’t remember having a definite career goal when I was growing up, but I always wanted to be in a challenging atmosphere. I chose nutrition science because of my fascination for ingredients and functionality. I love learning, so it was important that I have a career searched where every day felt like a new scientific experiment. Fortunately I found that at Bulleit as a whiskey blender. “

Did you go to school to become a whiskey blender? “I went to Alabama A&M University to follow a food science course with a minor in chemistry. Although there is no formal degree to become a whiskey blender, I believe that food science and chemistry were the perfect basis for starting my journey. Before joining the Bulleit team, I studied and trained in food chemistry, engineering, microbiology, sensory science and product development. “

Can you tell us your typical daily routine? “My days are planned in a few segments. We always receive tons of samples from the Bulleit distillery and warehouses, so we make sure we plan our assessments in advance. The assessment samples for the day are poured in the morning and we can assess a maximum of 50 samples of both distillates and maturates.

The rest of my day I work on other projects, whether it’s about quality improvements, formula maintenance or innovations. I also like interacting with our consumers and whiskey specialists, so I try to switch to Bulleit Distilling Co. at least once or twice a week. Visitor Experience.

On the rare occasion that I have some free time of my day, I go to [the distillery] sustainable greenhouse where we plant ingredients and trimmings for our on-site cocktail bar. Our on-site beverage manager Dani will tell me what is in season and what could well combine with our Bulleit varieties for cocktails. It’s always nice to chat with people in the team who share the same passion for experimenting with ingredients. “

What is the most challenging part of being a whiskey blender? “Discipline and perfection. Being a blender takes a lot of training and discipline. You naturally also become a perfectionist, because it can take 10 to 20 formulas to get the right one. No matter how much is needed, we will only stop if the formula exactly matches our high expectations for Bulleit. “

Since blending has so much to do with the nose, do you refrain from eating certain foods or wearing something with an odor when you are working? “I don’t wear perfumed items from Monday to Friday. Ironically, I’m more interested in weekend perfumes nowadays – I think it’s because it’s forbidden fruit. I also eat pretty much the same for breakfast and lunch. I avoid during the day heavy or persistent flavors or make sure I evaluate all samples before lunch. “

What do you think of drinking Bulleit if you do not taste in the distillery? “My two go-to serves his Bulleit Bourbon 10-year-old neat or Bulleit Bourbon mixed with a homemade fruit syrup and a dash of ginger beer.”

