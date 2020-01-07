A dancing Elon Musk launches the first cars built in a new factory in China

Loading...

The ceremony was attended by Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong and other senior government officials.

However, Tesla executives did not provide any further details on the progress of the China-made Model Y project. A representative from Tesla declined to comment.

Tesla’s shares are trading close to their record high after exceeding Wall Street’s vehicle delivery estimates in the fourth quarter.

News of the start of production in his Chinese plant and optimistic stocks for his recently launched pickup truck also supported the share price.

Construction of Tesla’s first plant outside of the United States started in January and production started in October.

The factory started with a production capacity of 150,000 Model 3 sedans, and Tesla intends to increase that capacity to 250,000 vehicles per year, including the Model Y, in the first phase of the plant.

Tesla launched its Model Y in March 2019 and announced in October that the production of the compact electric SUV at its Fremont plant had started early, at the time when the model was expected to hit the market in summer 2020 becomes.

Margin expectations for Model Y are said to be higher than for Model 3, while production costs are roughly the same.

Tesla’s Chinese website estimates the starting price for Model Y vehicles at 444,000 yuan ($ 93,000). The sale price will be announced later, the website says. The Model 3 sedans made in China cost 355,800 yuan before subsidies.

The deputy mayor of Shanghai, Wu Qing, hoped that Tesla would expand its cooperation with the city and that the automaker would continue to produce models in its Chinese plant.

Reuters

