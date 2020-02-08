A crackdown leads to the arrest of 15 alleged shoplifters in Oakland County

TROY, Mich. – A team of state and local police officers arrested more than a dozen alleged shoplifters in Oakland County.

“That was stuff she had stolen in her car, probably from other stores,” said Sgt. Meghan Lehman with Troy Police.

Shoes, clothing, and sheets are just some of the items, Lehman said, that both the Michigan State Police and Troy Police were recovered during an operation they call “retail fraud blitz.”

“They are part of an ever-increasing crime. Organized retail crime,” said Lehman.

Lehman said in just a few days that they had arrested 15 people for stealing shops like Dick’s and Khols and other shops at Oakland Mall.

They stole more than $ 3,000 worth of goods.

“A man and a woman stole from several shops in Oakland Mall, so they beat several others like Victoria Secret, Bath and Body Works, and they had a 7-year-old child with them. Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for people to steal and have a child with them. Either to repel us, “said Lehman.

Troy police said thieves have been stealing more items lately using pruning shears to cut off anti-theft devices. Lehman said that the city of Troy is often attacked by thieves simply because of the location.

“We have a lot of shops. We are lucky enough to have a lot of retail stores, a few shopping centers and a lot of great shops. So just share the opportunity. There is also the idea that criminals want to get in and out. We’re also right on the highway, “said Lehman.

