A county in Alabama maintains a prison cell where Martin Luther King Jr. was sitting.

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

(CNN) – An Alabama county has decided to maintain a prison cell where the icon of civil rights, by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., was held months before he was murdered in 1968.

The cell on the seventh floor of today’s Jefferson County courthouse in Birmingham is the only one that was not removed when the building was renovated in 1996.

“In order for Jefferson County to really move forward, we must first recognize our past mistakes, take corrective action, and move forward with a sincere desire to embrace people from all walks of life,” said Jefferson County Commission President Pro Tem Lashunda Scales a press release.

The commission unanimously approved Thursday’s cell commemoration resolution – the last to exist in old Jefferson County prison, Scales told CNN.

King spent three days in the cell in late October and early November 1967. His arrest was triggered by a civil rights protest that he and several others had organized in Birmingham more than four years earlier.

The city of Birmingham had received an injunction prohibiting protests against segregation, and the royal group was refused a parade permit. However, when they continued to march in April 1963, King was arrested and spent eight days behind bars where he wrote his famous “Letter from Birmingham Prison”.

After his release from prison, King and several colleagues were convicted of contempt for the court. Her conviction failed when the United States Supreme Court upheld the arrests, which meant that King, along with Rev. Ralph Abernathy Sr. and several others, were arrested immediately after getting off a plane in Birmingham on October 30, 1967.

The three were accused of failing to get a parade permit for Birmingham and were sent to a prison in Bessemer. A day later, the civil rights leader and his companions were taken to Jefferson County Prison, where they spent three days before being released.

According to Scales, it was the last time King was arrested five months later before his assassination attempt.

“At the time he was arrested, Jefferson County was segregated, biased, and angry because of the apparent racial and economic differences that still exist,” Scales told CNN. She said the county is planning to convert the prison cell into a public exhibition for educational purposes.

“The prison cell tells the story of this city as a civil rights city,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway, the district’s first African-American sheriff.

“It tells the story of Martin Luther King Jr., who is here and fighting for us and our civil rights,” Pettway told CNN. “As the first black sheriff, it is very important because I stand on the shoulders of men like him who fought to have the right to be in this office.”

Visitors to the prison cell are better informed about how civil rights activists like King used the first amendment to fight injustice and pave the way for positive change, Pettway said.

The resolution was passed about a week before the national commemoration of King’s birthday on January 20.

The CNN Wire

™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.