A coronavirus case has been confirmed in evacuees in San Diego, according to health officials

SAN DIEGO – The first confirmed case of a novel corona virus was found in hundreds of people evacuated from China to US military bases.

The case was diagnosed in evacuees at the Miramar Marine base in San Diego. A second person is checked for the presence of the virus.

“Both patients are fine and have minimal symptoms,” said the UC San Diego health care system.

In the meantime, 195 evacuees brought to the Reserve Air Base March in Riverside are expected to be released at the end of their 14-day quarantine on Tuesday. No cases of coronavirus were known in this group.

Riverside County health officials urged the public to treat evacuees and grassroots workers with respect. They emphasized that the base workers had no physical contact with evacuees during the quarantine period.

Dr. Riverside County’s Health Officer Cameron Kaiser wrote to the public:

“We have heard your concerns about the evacuees on the ground. Many of these concerns are justified. Unfortunately, some people have affected the families and households of people who work at March Air Reserve Base. Comments have been made This has been harmful both personally and on social media and is often due to incorrect or incomplete information, and a few grass-roots workers have even been addressed in uniform, which is unacceptable and must be stopped.

“Please understand that people on and off the ground are not at increased risk of being exposed to the new virus, and we are not restricting people who are actually no risk. They have had no contact with the evacuees whose area is affected Completely separate from base personnel. You do not have to exclude households or family members of the MARB staff, nor require them to receive unnecessary approval letters from a doctor or health authority. “

The Miramar group was initially also considered to be free of corona viruses. Four people were isolated in a hospital after showing symptoms. On Sunday, the federal health authorities said they had tested negative and had been sent back to the base.

On Monday morning, officials from the United States Health Centers [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] informed health officials that “further tests have shown that one of the four patients tested positive” and the person in isolation from the hospital, UC San Diego Health who was brought back said.

This is the seventh confirmed case of a novel coronavirus in California and the 13th in the United States.

The person has confirmed that the disease arrived in Miramar from Wuhan last Wednesday. This closed city of 11 million people is the epicenter of the highly contagious disease that has killed more than 1,000 people overseas.

Recently chartered flights have sent hundreds of people back to the United States. They are quarantined at military bases in California, Texas and Nebraska.

Five evacuees who were brought to Travis Air Force Base, located between San Francisco and Sacramento, were hospitalized after showing symptoms of the virus, but none of these possible cases have been confirmed, the authorities said.

No symptoms were reported in evacuees from Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, or a Nebraska National Guard training base in Omaha.

It is believed that there are at least 43,000 cases of coronavirus infections worldwide. In China, where the outbreak took place near Wuhan, officials announced that the death toll had recently exceeded 1,000.

The outbreak led to the evacuation of a hundred US citizens on US State Department chartered flights from China to US military bases, where they underwent extensive investigations and 14-day quarantines.

Cruise ships have also been quarantined and isolated, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

