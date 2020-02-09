A conflict with Turkey that displaced 600,000 people: NPR

NPR Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to AP reporter Bassem Mroue about the humanitarian crisis in the Syrian province of Idlib, in which Syrian and Turkish forces fought for control.







LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

About 600,000 civilians have fled their homes in the Syrian province of Idlib in the past few weeks since Syrian and Turkish forces fought to control the territory. The struggle between the two sides has led to a humanitarian crisis and there are no signs that it has subsided.

We brought the Associated Press reporter Bassem Mroue from Beirut, Lebanon, to us. He has been reporting on the conflict in Syria since the beginning of the civil war and is now joining us. Thank you very much.

BASSEM MROUE: Thank you for having me.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Tell us what the conditions are for civilians trying to escape. Are the roads safe at all?

MROUE: In the past two weeks, the situation has worsened considerably due to violent bombing and a brutal government offensive that has conquered more than 100 cities, villages and hamlets. The civilian population is most affected. Since December 1, when the bombing started, 600,000 people, including half children, have fled to areas further north towards the Turkish border. And extreme weather conditions – it’s cold. It’s raining. They have – basically, they leave their homes to stay in tent settlements that are miles away.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: I think that must be incredibly difficult considering that we drove so many people out of the civil war. But 600,000 at a time – I mean, that’s a big movement of people.

MROUE: It is. Well, Idlib, where most of the fighting is currently taking place, is the last stronghold of the rebels in the country. And around 3 million people live here. Many of them were expelled from other parts of the country. Your life has moved from one misery to another.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: The situation is very bad.

MROUE: Yes. United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the United Nations this week that what is happening in Idlib is “a humanitarian disaster”. And he pushed for an immediate ceasefire. But it doesn’t look like that because the offensive is still ongoing and the Syrian troops have conquered more areas.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: So Syria is obviously trying to conquer Idlib. It is the last fortress of the rebels, as you mentioned. And of course their hope is to end this conflict once and for all. What are Turkish troops doing there? Why is this area important to you?

MROUE: This area is very important for Turkey because Idlib borders on Turkey. And the Turks fear that a sustained government offensive will trigger a refugee crisis in Turkey until the end. Turkey already accepts 3.5 million Syrian refugees and they can no longer accept them. So you want to make sure they’re there if the government tries to push the offensive.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Are there US troops in the area?

MROUE: The last time we heard about it, there were US troops. That was in October when special forces killed the founder and leader of the Islamic group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. He was killed in an area in Idlib near the Turkish border where he was hiding.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Last question. We have long heard that the Syrian conflict could be in its final stages, that Bashar al-Assad, with the support of Iran and Russia, could actually be able to end the conflict. Where are things in the big scheme of things right now?

MROUE: Well that’s the thing. I mean, whenever the government recovers it, Idlib will end the opposition because then the rest of the country that is not under government control will be among the US-backed Kurdish fighters. And President Assad himself repeated several times that they would eventually get back the whole country that they lost.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: This is the Bassem Mroue from the Associated Press. Thank you very much.

MROUE: Thanks for having me.

