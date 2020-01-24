A concerned call from a citizen leads officials to arrest the C. Mann on several charges

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) A call from an affected citizen resulted in the arrest of a South Carolina man for drug and stolen vehicle accusations.

On Thursday, the Kinston Police Department received a call from a ruthless driver on King Street near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The police were able to stop the vehicle and decided that the 2001 Saturn should be stolen from South Carolina.

When the vehicle was searched, the police said they found 60 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana, and burglary tools.

The driver was identified as Charles Herman Belk, 34, of Columbia, South Carolina.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office helped with the arrest.

Belk has been accused of owning a stolen vehicle, trading in methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for the sale / supply of a controlled substance, simply possessing Annex VI, driving license, fictitious registration number, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to Lenoir County Prison on bail of $ 101,000.

The police sincerely thank an affected citizen for the unpredictable behavior of the driver, which has enabled him to locate the vehicle and prevent innocent citizens from being injured.