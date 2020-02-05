A company sent a man from Ohio 55,000 copies of the same letter

Updated: 3:13 AM EST February 5, 2020

A man from Twinsburg, Ohio, expected to receive a letter by post. Instead, when Dan Cain went to the Twinsburg Post Office to find 79 mailboxes, each containing about 700 copies of the same letter addressed to him, he knew something was very wrong. “I was shocked. Are you kidding? Who makes mistakes like that?” Cain told CNN branch WOIO. The letters were from the College Avenue Student Loan Company. The company was planning to send a statement to Cain and his wife for a student loan they had taken out for their daughter’s tuition. Cain said the company apologized and told him that there was a malfunction in the outgoing mail system, WOIO reported. CNN has contacted the College Avenue Student Loan Company for comments. A US Postal Service spokeswoman said the delivery of 55,000 letters was unusual. “We don’t see the 55,000 letters that were delivered to the customer in Twinsburg, Ohio,” spokeswoman Naddia Dhalai said. “However, the postal service is committed to providing the best customer service so that every item of mail that we receive is delivered to our customers.” In summary, according to Cain, the 55,000 letters had an incorrect payment amount. The company used the wrong interest rate to calculate the payment, he said. The company also apologized for that mistake and said Cain would receive a new, corrected statement, said Cain. This time, Cain hopes it will be a single letter. “I just hope it doesn’t happen again,” he said. “I may have to go back to the sender.” Cain had to collect the bins at the back doors of the post office. It took him two journeys to take home the useless pile of letters that he thought the company cost thousands of dollars to ship, he said. If the company used a bulk discount of 18 to 20 cents per letter, it would have cost up to $ 11,000 to send the 55,000 statements. And now he doesn’t quite know what to do with the letters stacked in his garage. “I can just start a fire, a bonfire and burn it all,” Cain said laughing.

