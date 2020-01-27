NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly speaks to Farnaz Fassihi of the New York Times, who has compiled a comprehensive chronology of the 72 hours after the downing of a Ukrainian commercial plane in Tehran.







MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

We will spend these next few minutes dissecting an exceptional 72 hours in Iran. These 72 hours range from the crash of a Ukrainian airline shortly after departing from Tehran Airport until the moment when senior Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered the government to acknowledge the cause of the crash – that Iranian anti-aircraft missiles had fired at it.

Farnaz Fassihi reports on Iran in the New York Times. She has compiled a chronology based on documents and interviews with Iranian officials, both current and former, including members of the powerful Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

Farnaz Fassihi, welcome.

FARNAZ FASSIHI: Thank you for having me.

KELLY: Start from the moment when a Revolutionary Guard officer was on duty. He spotted what he thought was an unknown plane near Tehran Airport.

FASSIHI: It was the night that Iran took the extraordinary measure to launch ballistic missile attacks on a U.S. military base in Iraq, and all of the Iranian armed forces were on high alert or at war, awaiting the U.S. for possibly Iran to avenge and strike back. And there is a Revolutionary Guard military base near Tehran International Airport – a very sensitive one. And the Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace forces deployed a mobile ground defense unit to this area. The operator of this unit fired two rockets at what he believed to be an unknown flying object, and it turned out to be a Ukrainian Airlines passenger plane. The plane crashed and 176 people died.

KELLY: Yeah. I just want to underline something you say because I was with my producer. I was in Iran and reported how these 72 hours developed. And the plane crash wasn’t even the top story that day, because, as you notice, we woke up the same morning with the news that Iran had just returned the murder of General Soleimani by targeting these missiles into Iraqi Had fired military bases. And that seemed to be the more important story that everyone focused on that we interviewed that day in Tehran.

FASSIHI: It was a significant moment in your struggle with the United States in 40 years. It was the first time that Iran launched an attack on the United States itself from its own military base, from its ground, and then declared it. And this morning, as you said, we first tried to find out whether the United States and Iran would be at war with each other. President Trump hadn’t spoken yet. We were waiting for retaliation to take place. So it was a very tense day.

And then the news came from this plane. And from day one there was a lot of suspicion whether this was shot down or not – but it wasn’t really until the next day, Thursday, when Canada and the United States and other western intelligence agencies …

KELLY: Real questions were piling up.

FASSIHI: Right. I agree.

KELLY: The Revolutionary Guard Corps knew right away that this was a human mistake, that they had fired those missiles. You covered it up. Why?

FASSIHI: Yes, they covered it up. They covered it up because they thought the country could not deal with another crisis resulting from the November crisis, which resulted in a nationwide uprising and up to 600 people died. But also, as you emphasized, it was a moment in the morning after Iran attacked the United States. They did not want to lose the feeling of unity that had arisen after General Soleimani was murdered when the Iranians gathered behind the flag and came out to his funeral in the millions. They didn’t want to lose that. They knew that this tragedy would overshadow it.

But of course public opinion at home and international turmoil about what had happened put enormous pressure on them. And on Friday they realized that this cannot be contained.

KELLY: One of the fascinating threads that runs through your report is that this investigation is taking place within the Revolutionary Guards and has not informed the President of Iran.

FASSIHI: I think it’s really remarkable that the top elected official in Iran, the president of a country, remains in the dark. You know, it’s an important event. One hundred and seventy-six people died. Many of them were Iranian citizens. The country was in shock. The world wanted answers. There were grieving families. Everyone looked at the Iranian government to see what was going on.

And the guards held this information up to the President for three days. In fact, they did the opposite for 72 hours, as you know. You were there. They went on TV. They went everywhere and said that was absolutely wrong. This is the work of Western psychological warfare. We didn’t shoot down an airplane. So they actually gave wrong information, knowing exactly what they had done.

KELLY: As I mentioned, I was in Iran during those 72 hours. In one of our interviews, we met with a government spokesman, advisor and spokesman for President Rouhani. This is a man named Ali Rabiei. And I asked him up close: is it possible that Iran accidentally shot this plane down? And I’ll play for you how he answered.

(SOUNDBITE BY ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

ALI RABIEI: (through interpreter) No, that’s impossible. We have reached a point where satellite images can read our license plates. So if a missile had hit a plane, the footage would have been available. Satellite images would have been available.

KELLY: And he went on. He was adamant. He said we’re not trying to hide anything. He said everything will be clear. It was just an accident. Farnaz Fassihi, describe what happened when Ali Rabiei learned the truth.

FASSIHI: Mr. Rabiei was upset. On Friday afternoon, after the Revolutionary Guard commander informed President Rouhani, he had a meeting with senior members of his government, including his spokesman, Mr. Rabiei, and told them the truth. Mr. Rabiei was upset. He called a very prominent reformist, Abbas Abdi, who told me in an interview that Rabiei called him. He cried. He was angry. He said the whole thing was a lie. Everything was a lie. I have lost my honor. I have lost my dignity. And he just didn’t know how he could really meet the public again.

It really has to be a billing moment, well, if they lied to us and we are the government, you know, what could the public expect?

KELLY: I mean, based on your reporting and your understanding that Iran is a big country – over 80 million people – there will be a huge range of views. Do you think people will look back and point to this moment as the moment? When did something fundamental change happen in Iran?

FASSIHI: I think so, Mary Louise. I have accompanied Iran through many crises and different things for over 25 years, and I do not remember a single incident that collectively traumatized the Iranians like this plane tragedy of Iranian Americans – we see you. We see our family members. We see our friends, mothers, children. They were innocent people who went home to visit them. They got on a passenger plane to come back and they were shot down, and then the government lied for three days. And that really shook everyone to the core.

And I think this is a real turning point in relationships, especially in the trust of not only the opposition, not the people who weren’t really with the government. As you said, Iran has 80 million inhabitants. This regime has a support base. But it has really shaken their support base in a way that no other thing has.

KELLY: Farnaz Fassihi – her article for the New York Times reads “Anatomy of a Lie: How Iran Covered Up the Crash of a Commercial Airplane”.

Thank you very much.

FASSIHI: Thank you very much.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

