A classic Mercedes convertible auctioned at Casper for the benefit of boys and girls clubs

CASPER, Wyo. – Boys and girls clubs in central Wyoming will auction off a classic Mercedes convertible during their 2020 “draw and auction”.

The 1980 Mercedes Benz 380 SL convertible will be the star of the auction on February 1, 2020.

Those who support the BGCCW Building Connections campaign through their “Impact Impact” will be eligible to win the car.

BGCCW says they have used 75% of the funds they need to expand their Susie McMurry Technology Center at the Main Club in Casper, to update technology at all of their club locations and to expand training opportunities collegiate.

"For every $ 250.00 donation to Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, you will have the chance to run away in this beauty and help update access to technology for young people. Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, "said BGCCW. "Our children need to feel prepared and empowered to graduate from high school, ready for their next step, be it college, trade school, military or military employment."

"To be successful, they need innovative technology, up-to-date resources and equipment, and first-rate educational opportunities in order to become valued employees and contributing members of our community." . "

Pledges can be made from January 2 until the end of the auction on February 1.

"The winner will be drawn at the reverse raffle and the auction to be held on February 1, 2020 at the Casper Events Center," said BGCCW. "For more information, contact Ashley Bright at (307) 235-4079 or [email protected]"