a civil engineer who set his imprint on Brown Deer

Gerald Schwerm. (Photo: Courtesy of Schwerm relatives.)

Gerald Schwerm was a civil engineer and general public servant who epitomized the can-do spirit of a growing Milwaukee County in the mid- to late 20th century.

He managed rapid improvement in Brown Deer and afterwards oversaw significant general public is effective jobs across Milwaukee County, including an expansion of Mitchell Worldwide Airport.

But to his oldest daughter, Choose Diane Sykes, he was a father who “taught me so lots of lessons about how to do the public curiosity and achieve a terrific deal of public excellent.”

Schwerm died Tuesday at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.

He was 87.

Schwerm was rooted to Milwaukee. He was born in the town in 1933, the youngest of a few sons to Charles and Rose Schwerm.

He attended Whitefish Bay Significant Faculty and received a degree in civil engineering from Marquette University. Later on, he acquired a master’s degree in City Affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Schwerm worked for a time with his family’s highway paving enterprise right before going to community support. In 1960 he started a sequence of village engineer employment with Bayside, Fox Place and then Brown Deer.

Brown Deer Village Manger Gerald Schwerm transferred a box of papers to an workplace in the new Village Corridor and Law enforcement Section setting up that opened in 1972 at 4800 W. Greenbrook Drive (Image: Sherman Gessert / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Appointed Brown Deer village manager in 1966, he served guidebook the region in its growth into a bustling suburb. Between the important jobs: an update of community functions, a new village corridor and law enforcement station, library, and a organization and mild-industrial park.

There was also construction of lower-cash flow housing and the generation of a village park. A sledding hill became known as “Schwerm’s Hill.”

“He was a great bricks and mortar dude, he excelled at building public areas,” Sykes claimed.

When her father was village manager, Sykes recalled heading to many conferences, ribbon cuttings and groundbreaking ceremonies.

“His leadership style was silent and continuous, really modest, not showy,” she claimed. “He was always speedy to share the credit score with others, especially those people who contributed to a thriving venture.”

In 1978, Schwerm began a 13-12 months tenure as Milwaukee County Director of Transportation, General public Is effective, and Advancement, the place he oversaw 2,100 staff and a $165 million budget. He assisted condition the redevelopment of the County Grounds in Wauwatosa and the enlargement of the county bus system.

Later, in his personal consulting apply, he was included with the Marquette Interchange freeway growth and was undertaking supervisor for the building of the Milwaukee General public Museum’s I-Max Theater.

He also served as govt director of the Milwaukee County Exploration Park Corporation and was a commissioner for the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District.

“We grew up listening to stories about sewers,” Sykes explained.

He was married 38 a long time to his 1st wife, Joyce Hanrahan Schwerm, who died in 1993. On July 4, 1994, he married Judy Stegeman, who served for numerous many years as president of Wisconsin’s Make-A-Desire Foundation.

Other survivors consist of his son Terry Schwerm and daughters Kathryn Lynden, Mary Jo Gray and Carrie Hauger, stepchildren David Stegeman, Kerry Stegeman, Kristina Wilson and Charlie Stegeman and 15 grandchildren.

A private burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon. A memorial company was held Friday.

