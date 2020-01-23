“A chicken could kill an elephant” – Joan Burton takes part in Moncrieff’s rapid-fire quiz

Laboratory TD Joan Burton said she believes a chicken can kill an elephant “if it were in the right place.”

Deputy Burton is the last politician to take Sean Moncreiff’s “Quick-Fire Quiz” on Newstalk.

In the three-minute section, the Dublin West TD showed that it liked to go – and wanted to be Lois Lane.

She said her favorite sport was GAA and running “when running is a sport”.

When asked how she was doing in her graduation certificate, she said that she had received “many awards” and a scholarship from the Dublin City Council to the UCD – but did not know until she had already started a job in the GPO.

When asked if she tried yoga, she said, “It wasn’t for me.”

“Pilates, I think I can walk a bit, I’m brilliant at it.”

And does the former Tánaiste see “Love Island”? “Only very briefly when Maura was up”.

Sean asked her, “How many chickens would it take to kill an elephant?”

Deputy Burton said: “Actually only one if he arrived at the right place and the elephants went up …”

What did she want to be when she grew up: “I wanted to be someone like Lois Lane who helps Superman”.

Of all the ‘Friends’ characters she could be, she thinks she “would probably be Jennifer Aniston”.

And Labor’s finance spokesman said her party would “hopefully win about 12” Dáil seats in the general election.

