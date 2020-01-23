A Chevrolet C8 Corvette has already stolen the wheels

Picture: Chevrolet / Jason Torchinsky

For those who hold points, Detroit is currently leading the 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette by one point to zero because the wheels of a mid-size Vette road-parker have been stolen. The Michigan total score is zero compared to the Corvette because the first point was scored by snow.

There aren’t many details to share, but we know what can be found in both the car, driver, and engine trends. The car was parked on a street in Detroit’s West Village area. It was found when all four wheels were missing and were sitting on two blocks of ash, with their butts on the ground and the wheel nuts apparently left on the sidewalk nearby.

It is unclear who owns this car since MT realizes that it has no manufacturer plates. But I’m sure it was quite a shock to get out of here.

Do you know why I think these wheels were stolen? They were probably not chrome-plated and therefore wheels, people, you know, want and appreciate. If you were offended by this joke, please fill out your complaint on the back of a $ 100 bill and then light it immediately.

Go to car and driver and engine trends to see pictures of poor Corvette. I cannot publish them here because we do not have the appropriate rights and I do not want to be sued.