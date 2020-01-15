A cheesy good time here in Amarillo

It’s like a dream come true. Cheese? Yes! Macaroni? Yes, please! Oh and everything you can dream of to complement it! Do you already drink the water in your mouth? Is mine. I love mac and cheese.

Imagine what they could add to the Mac and cheese. I’m talking about crab meat, beef brisket, jalapenos and green chillies. They call it! It’s safe to be mixed into the Mac n ‘Cheese that comes up at The Big Cheese.

It will take place next Friday, January 24th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Rex Baxter building.

You can try them all. Choose your absolute favorite and go back to find out more. I already have dreams of Mac ‘n Cheese. It can be a great night in your future.

Oh and it’s not just Mac and cheese. Heaven NO!

There are over 25 restaurants trying to become your favorite. Oh and don’t worry, there will also be desserts to soothe your sweet tooth!

The place of hope and healing hosts this event every year and it keeps getting better. So if you love the comfort food that is as cheesy as it can be. We covered you next Friday.

Just buy your tickets here. A ticket costs $ 25 for adults and $ 5 for children for all-you-can-eat ooey gooey macaroni and cheese!

I would not wait too long to get your tickets. With all the great food and a nice evening, you don’t want them to be sold out!

I’m in heaven and just think of all the different types!