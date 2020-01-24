WITH the Cheltenham Festival now in 46 days, the Sun Racing team brings you their ‘Festival 50’ every day between now and 10 March.

We will greet the Prestbury Park heroes who have made us fall in love with the Festival, all the way to the ‘Cheltenham roar’ that the wait is finally over.

My tent or yours (right) stopped in 2018 Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Number 46: My tent or yours

If ever a racehorse was synonymous with the near-accident fright, it was this Nicky Henderson hero.

A second champion obstacle is hard to take, but three is the bitterest of the pills.

Despite his number of seconds in 2014, 2016 and 2017, gamblers and racers loved this character. No one could claim to be as dear as Henderson – who was always head of the fan club – and yard legend Corky Browne, but this horse built a report that only a few selected horse stars do.

His first crack during the race was his best chance and the most painful of them all. It was announced as the race of the season and went a way to deliver.

Coming into the Tuesday position, with four wins on the spin – including Grade 1 wins in the Fighting Fifth and Christmas Hurdle – My Tent Or Yours was sent off a 3-1 shot. Willie Mullins superstar and title defender Hurricane flying was the 11-4 favorite.

The field was relatively small for a Hurdle champion, and after the sad fall of Our Conor, it was clear from then on that it would be the JP McMaus trio versus the favorite for the race. It was set up perfectly.

Handing in four of them could be split by a paper, while The new was unfortunately a few steps further than the mess caused by the fall of Our Conor.

AP McCoy was nice on My Tent Or Yours, just like Barry Geraghty Jezki. Both traveled extremely and it had to be a duplicate between the two JP-possessed stars.

It was an end. Hurricane Fly did not end with his usual zest for life, but Jezki and My Tent Or Yours went up the hill from the last under a deafening roar.

A sloppy jump cost AP some ground and despite his best efforts, he was never able to get his nose in front. Jezki was the winner. Maybe next time…

But there was no recurrence in 2015, as injury put him on the sidelines, while in 2016 and 2017 he met respectful miracle mare Annie Power and Buveur D’Air.

The best thing to never win a Champion Hurdle? I’ll let you be the judge …