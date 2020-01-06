Loading...

When Brie Larsen blockbuster captain Marvel hit the market earlier this year, the Air Force launched a major recruitment effort, hoping to use the story of fighter-superhero Carol Danvers.

The Air Force pre-advertised in over 3,600 theaters across the country, bought space in geek hubs like Fandom.com, and hosted its own press events with Larsen and red carpet screening in Washington, D.C.

At least from one perspective, the Air Force’s attempt to attach their car to Captain Marvel’s star was a resounding success.

An inspiring 30-second commercial titled “Origin Story,” which coincided with the release of the film in March, was the most popular social media ad, published by Lt. Col Jacob Chisolm, deputy head of strategic marketing, the Air Force Recruiting Service (AFRS) reported at its December meeting to the Advisory Defense Committee for Women in Services (DACOWITS).

According to Air Force statistics, “Origin Story” generated 173,000 visits, 11 million views of the video itself and 200 million total impressions from paid media advertising.

“We couldn’t ask for a better film for it,” said Chisolm. AFRS is currently managed by Brig. Gen Jeannie Leavitt, the service’s first female fighter pilot, on whom Danvers’ character is based. Leavitt was commanding the 57th wing of Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada when the film was made.

“It was a huge success. We had a fantastic media campaign,” said Chisolm.

But has the film’s hype and advertising message turned into recruiting figures? It may be too early to say.

The proportion of female applicants in the Air Force Academy class of 2023 will be the highest in the past five years – 31.2% according to statistics provided to Military.com. For comparison: 913 men or 73.5% and 329 women or 26.5% formed the final class in 2019.

The academy is one of the main accession centers for the service.

“In 2014, the Air Force Secretary and Air Force Chief of Staff set goals for the pool of applicants for all officer recruitment sources,” Maureen Welch, head of the Air Force Academy of Public Affairs, told Military.com via email. “The guide was used to influence our marketing and public relations work.”

There have also been slight impairments in the other classes so far: 28.6% of 2020 applicants; 29.3% in 2021; and 30.5% in class 2022 according to statistics.

Welch said that the marketing efforts are not necessarily looking for applicants for a particular class mix, which is why the academy has “seen no unusual increase in female applicants or female applicants interested in an aviation career, despite the film’s debut.”

The popular film and air force advertising campaign took place in a multi-year effort by the Academy to diversify the cadet population.

But Marvel brought more attention to the service’s career website at a time of renewed efforts to inspire young women to join the Air Force.

The Air Force said it took the opportunity to work with the Captain Marvel filmmakers to introduce a leading aviator, Danvers, who started out as a young trainee before becoming a top-notch F-15 Eagle pilot. Liberator of the universe.

In a roundtable with reporters at the Air Force Association’s September aerospace and cyber conference, Leavitt referred to Captain Marvel’s advertising impact and anecdotally reported that officials showed greater interest in women in careers as an Air Force pilot.

“Honestly, I think it will take some time to figure out how the investment will pay off,” she said. “Because a lot of those people who are inspired are kind of high school, college-age, where we might not see it a while later … We have an increased number of women who want to be pilots. But I move on.” I don’t know if it’s Captain Marvel’s fault.

According to the Air Force Personnel Center, the Air Force had 778 female pilots, which is about 6% of the pilots.

The “Origin Story” ad used the “Captain Marvel” framework to showcase real female aviators who “all started somewhere”.

“For us it was the US Air Force,” says a group of women in advertising.

“We are looking for what comes after, but we will ride this wave as long as we can,” said Chisolm.

Additional efforts to increase the range of women in the Air Force in 2019 included the Air Education & Training Command’s fly-in conference for women in Texas. a partnership with SuperGirl Surf Pro, the world’s largest female surfing event and festival; around a dozen regional events with First Robotics to promote women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM); and the annual conference program of TED Women Speakers, a three-day event in which visitors get to know entrepreneurs, creators and managers in their respective industries.

“We will try to get involved in everything … and we will do what we can to get out and make sure we get our message across,” said Chisolm.

He added that the Air Force plans to “jump on the ‘Top Gun 2’ train, despite the film showing naval aviation.”

“We won’t let that happen,” he said.

