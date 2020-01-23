A Canadian air tanker C-130 Hercules crashed Thursday while fighting bush fires in the Australian Alpine region and killed all three crew members, the authorities said

SYDNEY (Reuters) – A Canadian C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed while fighting bush fires in the Australian Alpine region on Thursday, killing all three crew members, the authorities said.

The victims were Americans, the Australian authorities said. They didn’t immediately know why the plane crashed when they carried a load of fire retardant with them.

“Tragically, there don’t seem to be any survivors in the Snowy Monaro region after the crash,” said Shane Fitzsimmons, chief of the rural fire department in southeastern New South Wales.

“(The tanker) hit the ground heavily. Initial reports say there was a large fireball associated with the plane’s impact on the ground. There is currently no evidence of what caused the accident . “

A spokesman for the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority said the plane flew into a valley to drop the delay agent and did not show up.

Fitzsimmons said the aircraft was leased by the Canadian Coulson Aviation fire department, which had a second C-130 Hercules in Australian bushfire operations.

Coulson suspended its large fleet of air tankers after the accident until a review was carried out to rule out any systemic problems, such as a fuel problem.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it is sending a team of investigators to the crash site to collect evidence, analyze available recorded data, check weather information, and interview witnesses.

It would take about 30 days for a preliminary report to be published. However, should the investigation reveal a critical security problem, those involved would be informed immediately.

Coulson said the plane was on a fire bomb mission with a load of retardants, adding that it would send a team to the crash site to help.

“It is reported that the accident was extensive and we are deeply saddened that there were three deaths,” said a short email statement.

The death toll from hundreds of forest fires in Australia since September has increased to 32. According to estimates, a billion animals died when the fires burned 2,500 houses and a third of the area of ​​the bush country in Germany.

Tracking website Flightradar24 showed the way for an air tanker that suddenly stopped in Peak View south of Canberra.

The flight left Richmond Air Force Base in western Sydney at around 12:15 p.m. (0115 GMT). It fell off the radar shortly after 2 p.m.

The fire department said that Peak View is on the verge of a fire that has gotten out of control in Wadbilliga National Park.

15,000 liters

The aircraft may be “aerodynamically overloaded,” said Geoffrey Dell, an expert in accident forensics and investigations, which means that it may have turned too quickly or changed altitude to carry its cargo, causing it to lose a lot of altitude.

“It is designed to work up to certain G-limits (gravity). If you exceed them, different parts of the structure can be overloaded,” added Dell, a professor at Central Queensland University.

Such air tankers typically transport 15,000 liters of water or fire retardants for release over flames in areas that are difficult for ground crews to reach.

The C-130 is characterized by low altitudes and speeds because, with its large wings and four powerful turboprop engines, it maneuvers and accelerates in a way that other aircraft cannot, said a senior U.S. Air Force officer with more than 20 years of experience in the Fly and operate the aircraft.

“You can make a lot of mistakes and the plane will be forgiven,” said the officer on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

“It’s really perfect for these types of missions,” he said, referring to fire fighting.

Australia’s normally temperate mountain region has escaped some of the more devastating fires that have destroyed more than 11 million hectares of the country’s wilderness, fueled by high winds and scorching temperatures.

The capital, Canberra, just over 100 km from the crash site, closed its airport for several hours on Thursday due to a fire hazard for several hours, while many residents were forced to seek protection when fires raged nearby.

In parts of the Gippsland area in the southeastern state of Victoria, near the source of the fire in December, harmful winds ignite flames.

Thick smoke also enveloped Sydney, but fire officials said high temperatures should drop overnight.

,